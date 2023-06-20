PM Modi is likely to stay at this famous hotel during his visit to the United States: discover its rich history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his visit to the US would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of India-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries are stronger to tackle global challenges. common. Modi said this special invitation “from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state visit reflects the strength and vitality of the partnership between democracies.

Modi embarked for the United States in the morning. He will travel to Egypt from the United States before returning to India.

According to a report by First postduring his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to choose again to stay at the famous Willard InterContinental Washington DC, which is considered one of the most important and historic hotels in the United States.

This choice is not surprising, as PM Modi had already stayed at the hotel during his visit in September 2021. The Willard InterContinental holds an important place in American history, being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. During its more than 200 years of existence, the hotel has been the preferred accommodation of US Presidents, international dignitaries and many celebrities.

About the hotel

The Willard InterContinental is a historic downtown Washington hotel that has been around for three centuries.

It all started in 1816 when Captain John Tayloe built townhouses which were later turned into a hotel by Joshua Tennyson. Over the years the hotel changed hands and names until it was bought by Henry and Edwin Willard in 1850 and became known as the Willards City Hotel, according to a report by America’s Historic Hotels.

They combined the buildings and remodeled the hotel in 1900. After some ownership changes, the hotel faced decline and closed in the 1960s but was saved from demolition by the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corporation (PADC ) and restored by the Oliver Carr Company and Golding Associates. It reopened as The Willard InterContinental in 1986.

The Willard InterContinental has played an important role in the social and political life of Washington, the report explains. Notable events and personalities include a ball hosted by British Ambassador Francis Napier, the stay of Japanese envoys during a trade deal, the founding of the National Press Club, Julia Ward Howe writing The Battle Hymn of the Republic” And Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writing his “I Have A Dream” speech.

Many US Presidents have visited or stayed at the Willard, such as Abraham Lincoln, who was secretly brought to the hotel before his inauguration, Ulysses S. Grant, who could often be found in the lobby, Woodrow Wilson, who held League meetings. of Nations, and Calvin Coolidge, who was sworn in at the hotel.

The hotel offers a variety of high-end amenities, including luxurious rooms, several restaurants, the famous Round Robin bar, a series of upscale shops called Peacock Alley, and spacious reception halls. It is also conveniently located two blocks east of the White House and two blocks west of the Washington Metros Metro Center station.