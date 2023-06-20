Politics
PM Modi is likely to stay at this famous hotel during his visit to the United States: discover its rich history
Last update: June 20, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
The Willard InterContinental is a historic downtown Washington hotel that has been around for three centuries. (Image: washington.intercontinental.com)
Explained: During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to again choose to stay at the famous Willard InterContinental Washington DC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his visit to the US would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of India-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries are stronger to tackle global challenges. common. Modi said this special invitation “from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state visit reflects the strength and vitality of the partnership between democracies.
Modi embarked for the United States in the morning. He will travel to Egypt from the United States before returning to India.
According to a report by First postduring his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to choose again to stay at the famous Willard InterContinental Washington DC, which is considered one of the most important and historic hotels in the United States.
This choice is not surprising, as PM Modi had already stayed at the hotel during his visit in September 2021. The Willard InterContinental holds an important place in American history, being listed on the National Register of Historic Places. During its more than 200 years of existence, the hotel has been the preferred accommodation of US Presidents, international dignitaries and many celebrities.
About the hotel
The Willard InterContinental is a historic downtown Washington hotel that has been around for three centuries.
It all started in 1816 when Captain John Tayloe built townhouses which were later turned into a hotel by Joshua Tennyson. Over the years the hotel changed hands and names until it was bought by Henry and Edwin Willard in 1850 and became known as the Willards City Hotel, according to a report by America’s Historic Hotels.
They combined the buildings and remodeled the hotel in 1900. After some ownership changes, the hotel faced decline and closed in the 1960s but was saved from demolition by the Pennsylvania Avenue Development Corporation (PADC ) and restored by the Oliver Carr Company and Golding Associates. It reopened as The Willard InterContinental in 1986.
The Willard InterContinental has played an important role in the social and political life of Washington, the report explains. Notable events and personalities include a ball hosted by British Ambassador Francis Napier, the stay of Japanese envoys during a trade deal, the founding of the National Press Club, Julia Ward Howe writing The Battle Hymn of the Republic” And Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writing his “I Have A Dream” speech.
Many US Presidents have visited or stayed at the Willard, such as Abraham Lincoln, who was secretly brought to the hotel before his inauguration, Ulysses S. Grant, who could often be found in the lobby, Woodrow Wilson, who held League meetings. of Nations, and Calvin Coolidge, who was sworn in at the hotel.
The hotel offers a variety of high-end amenities, including luxurious rooms, several restaurants, the famous Round Robin bar, a series of upscale shops called Peacock Alley, and spacious reception halls. It is also conveniently located two blocks east of the White House and two blocks west of the Washington Metros Metro Center station.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/explainers/pm-modi-likely-to-stay-at-this-famous-hotel-during-us-visit-learn-about-its-rich-history-8126263.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
- August 14 trial date set in Trump classified documents case
- PM Modi is likely to stay at this famous hotel during his visit to the United States: discover its rich history
- ‘Back to School’ and ‘Friends’ actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85
- ‘Challengers’ Trailer: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor Star in Tennis Love Story
- Hailey Bieber’s pink dress is a 90s lingerie dressing room
- Brinker International Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes
- CDC to investigate swine flu virus behind Brazilian woman’s death
- Prabhas is a big danger for Bollywood..?
- Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally – KGET 17
- Spotify’s Desktop Experience Gets An All-New Look With Redesigned Libraries And Play Views — Spotify
- Kay Grimshaw and Eleanor Walsh awarded BEM’s in the Kings Birthday Honours