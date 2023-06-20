August 14 trial date set in Trump classified documents case





Former President Donald Trump is expected to face trial in August in the federal case accusing him of hoarding national security documents, although the original timeline is highly unlikely to hold.

The 45th president pleaded not guilty on June 13 to a 37-count indictment accusing him of keeping a treasure trove of top-secret papers at his Mar-a-Lago compound after leaving office, and then lying about it to federal investigators.

Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, set the trial date for August 14 on Tuesday, although that start date is likely to be pushed back due to the camp’s expected pre-trial litigation. of Trump and the complexity of the case.

According to Cannon’s schedule, all pretrial motions in the case are due July 24, with the next hearing scheduled for August 8.

Authorities say Trump had national security documents that have not been declassified at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and the criminal complaint against the 77-year-old refers to a July 2021 recording of him showing acquaintances with a plan to launch a military strike against Iran. Trump denied that charge Monday in an interview with Fox News.

A trial date has been set in the documents case against Donald Trump for August 14. the indictment was brought against him. US District Court for the South/AFP via Getty Images

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith said he would push for a swift prosecution in the case, which already threatens to drag on into the heart of the 2024 presidential campaign.

In addition to the charges of willfully withholding classified government documents and obstructing justice against Trump, his personal assistant Walt Nauta is accused of helping Trump hide the documents from his lawyers and the FBI.

Trump is also facing a criminal case in New York for falsifying business records to hide silent payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her claims that she had an affair with Trump. He has also pleaded not guilty in that case – which is scheduled for trial in March 2024.

Trump is accused of keeping top secret national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago compound and then lying about it. US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/AFP via Getty Images

Trump is seeking to move Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case to federal court, which could potentially delay the trial even further.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment on Tuesday.

