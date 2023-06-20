Highlights of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping

US Secretary of State Anthony Blink concluded a long-awaited visit to china Monday, in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping after two days of talks with other senior officials. The visit was an attempt to repair the deteriorating relationship between the two countries, which Blinken called “one of the most important in the world”.

Why was Blinken’s trip to China so important?

Blinken is the first US secretary of state to visit China since 2018. He was supposed to visit in February, but his trip was abruptly postponed after the US military shot and killed a suspect. Chinese spy balloon which flew over the United States.

His meeting with Xi was only confirmed by the US State Department shortly before it took place.

In recent years, relations between the United States and China have deteriorated significantly, falling to a “low point”, in the words of a senior Chinese official. Bilateral relations have been strained due, among other things, to what the United States and its allies see as Chinese provocations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, as well as China’s support for Russia in the pursuit of Vladimir Putin invasion of ukraine.

“It was clear coming in that the relationship was at a point of instability, and both parties recognized the need to work to stabilize it,” Blinken said at a press conference Monday after their meetings.

“A real conversation, a productive exchange”

Blinken said he traveled to China to “reinforce high-level communication challenges, to clarify our positions and intentions in areas of disagreement, and to explore areas where we could work together when our interests align with common transnational challenges. And does all of that to us.”

He said he had an “important” conversation with Xi on Monday.

Xi said the two sides had “agreed to follow through on common understandings” reached by himself and President Biden on the sidelines of a summit last year in Bali, and had made progress on other issues.

“It’s very good,” said the Chinese leader.

Earlier, Blinken met with other Chinese officials, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and State Councilor Qin Gang. According to a reading from the Chinese government, Qin said that upon entering the talks, the relationship between the United States and China was “at its lowest since its inception”.

“It does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the common expectations of the international community,” said the Chinese minutes of the meeting.

But after talking for more than five hours, both sides had more positive things to say.

“It was a real conversation, a productive exchange,” said a senior State Department official.

The Chinese reading of the meeting said the talks were “frank, thorough and constructive”.

The American reading used similar language, adding that Blinken had “stressed the importance of diplomacy and keeping channels of communication open on the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation. “.

“Both sides agreed to continue pushing forward consultations on the guiding principles of China-US relations,” the Chinese report said.

Taiwan

One of the issues that has contributed to souring US-China relations is Taiwan, a democratically self-governing island located about 100 miles off the east coast of mainland China. Taiwan has operated for decades as a multi-party democracy, but China considers it part of its territory.

Xi has made “reunification” one of his main goals and said China is willing to assert control over Taiwan by force if necessary.

The United States has long employed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan, refusing to explicitly state how Washington would react to a Chinese invasion of the island. President Biden’s remarks last year appeared to call that policy into question, but the White House later clarified that the U.S. position had not changed, and Blinken on Monday underlined Washington’s commitment to “longstanding United States policy.” United “one China””.

“This policy has not changed,” he said, stressing that the United States “does not support Taiwan independence,” although it remains committed to ensuring Taiwan has the ability to defend itself. against any attack.

After Blinken met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, for about three hours on Monday, the Chinese government released a statement saying that Wang had told his American counterpart that “China has no room to compromise. or concede” on Taiwan.

He said the United States should “respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and clearly oppose ‘Taiwan independence.’

Ukraine and Russia

China’s officially neutral stance on its Russian ally’s war in Ukraine has been another key point of contention with Washington. senior US officials, including Flashingbecame concerned at the end of last year that Beijing could decide to provide lethal military aid to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Blinken noted on Monday that China had previously pledged not to provide lethal aid to Russia for use in Ukraine, and he said the United States had “not seen anything yet to contradict that.” .

Military-to-military communications

Direct lines of communication between U.S. and Chinese military commanders — a key point of contact in the eyes of U.S. officials when it comes to mitigating sudden and tense situations that could snowball into global crises — have been practically interrupted for some time.

The problem was highlighted earlier this year during the spy balloon incident, when US officials said their Chinese counterparts refused to answer calls to dedicated crisis phone lines.

Given the tension around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, where the two countries regularly steal and ship military equipment in proximity to each other, the United States has worked to restore those emergency lines of communication that connect frontline commanders.

Blinken said he raised the issue of direct military-to-military communications several times during his visit to Beijing, but “at this time, China has not agreed to move forward with this.”

“It is very important that we restore these channels,” he said. “If we agree that we have a responsibility to manage this relationship responsibly, if we agree that it is in our mutual interests to ensure that the competitive aspects of the relationship do not escalate into conflict, then surely we can agree and see the need to make sure that the communication channels that we both said were needed to do this include the military-to-military channels.”

He called the conversations with China regarding the restoration of these channels a work in progress.”

New trends