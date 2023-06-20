Politics
Highlights of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
US Secretary of State Anthony Blink concluded a long-awaited visit to china Monday, in a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping after two days of talks with other senior officials. The visit was an attempt to repair the deteriorating relationship between the two countries, which Blinken called “one of the most important in the world”.
Why was Blinken’s trip to China so important?
Blinken is the first US secretary of state to visit China since 2018. He was supposed to visit in February, but his trip was abruptly postponed after the US military shot and killed a suspect. Chinese spy balloon which flew over the United States.
His meeting with Xi was only confirmed by the US State Department shortly before it took place.
In recent years, relations between the United States and China have deteriorated significantly, falling to a “low point”, in the words of a senior Chinese official. Bilateral relations have been strained due, among other things, to what the United States and its allies see as Chinese provocations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, as well as China’s support for Russia in the pursuit of Vladimir Putin invasion of ukraine.
“It was clear coming in that the relationship was at a point of instability, and both parties recognized the need to work to stabilize it,” Blinken said at a press conference Monday after their meetings.
“A real conversation, a productive exchange”
Blinken said he traveled to China to “reinforce high-level communication challenges, to clarify our positions and intentions in areas of disagreement, and to explore areas where we could work together when our interests align with common transnational challenges. And does all of that to us.”
He said he had an “important” conversation with Xi on Monday.
Xi said the two sides had “agreed to follow through on common understandings” reached by himself and President Biden on the sidelines of a summit last year in Bali, and had made progress on other issues.
“It’s very good,” said the Chinese leader.
Earlier, Blinken met with other Chinese officials, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi and State Councilor Qin Gang. According to a reading from the Chinese government, Qin said that upon entering the talks, the relationship between the United States and China was “at its lowest since its inception”.
“It does not serve the fundamental interests of the two peoples or meet the common expectations of the international community,” said the Chinese minutes of the meeting.
But after talking for more than five hours, both sides had more positive things to say.
“It was a real conversation, a productive exchange,” said a senior State Department official.
The Chinese reading of the meeting said the talks were “frank, thorough and constructive”.
The American reading used similar language, adding that Blinken had “stressed the importance of diplomacy and keeping channels of communication open on the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation. “.
“Both sides agreed to continue pushing forward consultations on the guiding principles of China-US relations,” the Chinese report said.
Taiwan
One of the issues that has contributed to souring US-China relations is Taiwan, a democratically self-governing island located about 100 miles off the east coast of mainland China. Taiwan has operated for decades as a multi-party democracy, but China considers it part of its territory.
Xi has made “reunification” one of his main goals and said China is willing to assert control over Taiwan by force if necessary.
The United States has long employed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan, refusing to explicitly state how Washington would react to a Chinese invasion of the island. President Biden’s remarks last year appeared to call that policy into question, but the White House later clarified that the U.S. position had not changed, and Blinken on Monday underlined Washington’s commitment to “longstanding United States policy.” United “one China””.
“This policy has not changed,” he said, stressing that the United States “does not support Taiwan independence,” although it remains committed to ensuring Taiwan has the ability to defend itself. against any attack.
After Blinken met with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, for about three hours on Monday, the Chinese government released a statement saying that Wang had told his American counterpart that “China has no room to compromise. or concede” on Taiwan.
He said the United States should “respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and clearly oppose ‘Taiwan independence.’
Ukraine and Russia
China’s officially neutral stance on its Russian ally’s war in Ukraine has been another key point of contention with Washington. senior US officials, including Flashingbecame concerned at the end of last year that Beijing could decide to provide lethal military aid to support Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Blinken noted on Monday that China had previously pledged not to provide lethal aid to Russia for use in Ukraine, and he said the United States had “not seen anything yet to contradict that.” .
Military-to-military communications
Direct lines of communication between U.S. and Chinese military commanders — a key point of contact in the eyes of U.S. officials when it comes to mitigating sudden and tense situations that could snowball into global crises — have been practically interrupted for some time.
The problem was highlighted earlier this year during the spy balloon incident, when US officials said their Chinese counterparts refused to answer calls to dedicated crisis phone lines.
Given the tension around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, where the two countries regularly steal and ship military equipment in proximity to each other, the United States has worked to restore those emergency lines of communication that connect frontline commanders.
Blinken said he raised the issue of direct military-to-military communications several times during his visit to Beijing, but “at this time, China has not agreed to move forward with this.”
“It is very important that we restore these channels,” he said. “If we agree that we have a responsibility to manage this relationship responsibly, if we agree that it is in our mutual interests to ensure that the competitive aspects of the relationship do not escalate into conflict, then surely we can agree and see the need to make sure that the communication channels that we both said were needed to do this include the military-to-military channels.”
He called the conversations with China regarding the restoration of these channels a work in progress.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/key-takeaways-antony-blinken-china-xi-jinping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
- August 14 trial date set in Trump classified documents case
- PM Modi is likely to stay at this famous hotel during his visit to the United States: discover its rich history
- ‘Back to School’ and ‘Friends’ actor Paxton Whitehead dies at 85
- ‘Challengers’ Trailer: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor Star in Tennis Love Story
- Hailey Bieber’s pink dress is a 90s lingerie dressing room
- Brinker International Announces Private Offering of Senior Notes
- CDC to investigate swine flu virus behind Brazilian woman’s death
- Prabhas is a big danger for Bollywood..?
- Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally – KGET 17
- Spotify’s Desktop Experience Gets An All-New Look With Redesigned Libraries And Play Views — Spotify
- Kay Grimshaw and Eleanor Walsh awarded BEM’s in the Kings Birthday Honours