Politics
Eight Sussex MPs abstain on Boris Johnson’s Partygate report
A total of 225 Tory MPs failed to vote after the report found the former Prime Minister knowingly misled Parliament on several occasions with his statements about gatherings at Number 10 at the height of the pandemic.
Only seven MPs voted against the Privileges Committee findings, with 354 of them voting for and approving the sanctions against Mr Johnson, including barring him from having a pass into Parliament.
Mr Johnson, who had served as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, resigned as an MP after being given advance notice of the report’s findings and branded the inquiry a kangaroo court.
Among the Sussex MPs who backed the committees’ findings were Green MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas, House Father Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton, and Secretary Education and MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan.
However, seven Tory MPs from across Sussex abstained – Crawley MP Henry Smith, Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin , Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart, Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffit and Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani.
MOST READ:
Ms Ghani said she would have voted in favor of the motion but was attending the Paris Air Show.
I commend the Privileges Committee for its work which has been put in place, as well as its processes, with the full support of the House of Commons,” she said.
I fully support the findings and recommendations of the Privileges Committee and have made it very clear to my whips that had I been able to participate, my vote would have approved the report of the Privileges Committee.
Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart also told The Argus she was out of the country at the time of the vote as she was part of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.
She told The Argus she would have ‘voted for maintaining parliamentary integrity’ if she had been in Westminster.
How did your MP vote in Parliament?
- Caroline Ansell (Conservative, Eastbourne) – abstained
- Sir Peter Bottomley (Conservative, Worthing West) – voted in favor
- Maria Caulfield (Conservative, Lewes) – abstained
- Mims Davies (Conservative, Mid Sussex) – voted for
- Nick Gibb (Conservative, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton) – voted for
- Nusrat Ghani (Conservative, Wealden) – abstention
- Andrew Griffith (Conservative, Arundel and South Downs) – abstained
- Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative, Hastings and Rye) – abstained
- Gillian Keegan (Conservator, Chichester) – voted for
- Peter Kyle (Labour, Hove) – voted for
- Tim Loughton (Conservative, East Worthing and Shoreham) – voted for
- Caroline Lucas (Green, Brighton Pavilion) – voted for
- Huw Merriman (Conservative, Bexhill and Battle) – abstained
- Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour, Brighton Kemptown) – voted for
- Henry Smith (Conservative, Crawley) – abstained
- Jeremy Quin (Conservative, Horsham) – abstention
Speaking in the debate last night, Ms Lucas said: At last the truth is being told in this House and the collective gaslighting of a nation is finally over.
She also called for reforms to strengthen mechanisms to hold the government to account.
It is both negligent and dangerous to assume that democracy is inevitable, perpetual and unbreakable – it is not, Ms Lucas said.
We must defend it actively and vigilantly, which is why it is so essential to come together as a Parliament to support the report of the Privileges Committees and why it goes beyond the rogue activities of a particular MP.
We need new mechanisms to hold any minister to account, including a prime minister, if he deliberately misleads the House.
Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, said it is incumbent on every MP to apologize when they do something wrong.
He said: The question we all face is: no matter how many good things we have done – the former prime minister did a lot of good things – what do we do when something goes wrong ?
Mr. Smith, Mr. Merriman, Mr. Griffith, Mr. Quin, Ms. Ansell, Ms. Caulfield and Ms. Hart were all asked for comments.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theargus.co.uk/news/23601360.eight-sussex-mps-abstain-boris-johnson-partygate-report/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eight Sussex MPs abstain on Boris Johnson’s Partygate report
- First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo taught Japanese Empress Masako how to make batik and Balen banana patterns
- Rwanda is not a haven for British asylum seekers | opinion
- Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis Season 2 on Freevee
- Ohio Field Hockey Announces 2023 Schedule
- The best of menswear at Milan Fashion Week
- Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally – WKRG News 5
- Gannett sues Google over ad tech monopoly
- Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 19, 2023
- ATC issues arrest warrants without bail for Imran Khan
- Highlights of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to China to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
- August 14 trial date set in Trump classified documents case