Eight Sussex MPs abstain on Boris Johnson’s Partygate report

A total of 225 Tory MPs failed to vote after the report found the former Prime Minister knowingly misled Parliament on several occasions with his statements about gatherings at Number 10 at the height of the pandemic.

Only seven MPs voted against the Privileges Committee findings, with 354 of them voting for and approving the sanctions against Mr Johnson, including barring him from having a pass into Parliament.

Mr Johnson, who had served as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, resigned as an MP after being given advance notice of the report’s findings and branded the inquiry a kangaroo court.

Among the Sussex MPs who backed the committees’ findings were Green MP for Brighton Pavilion Caroline Lucas, House Father Sir Peter Bottomley, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham Tim Loughton, and Secretary Education and MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan.

However, seven Tory MPs from across Sussex abstained – Crawley MP Henry Smith, Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin , Hastings and Rye MP Sally-Ann Hart, Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffit and Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani.

Ms Ghani said she would have voted in favor of the motion but was attending the Paris Air Show.

I commend the Privileges Committee for its work which has been put in place, as well as its processes, with the full support of the House of Commons,” she said.

I fully support the findings and recommendations of the Privileges Committee and have made it very clear to my whips that had I been able to participate, my vote would have approved the report of the Privileges Committee.

Hastings MP Sally-Ann Hart also told The Argus she was out of the country at the time of the vote as she was part of the UK delegation to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

She told The Argus she would have ‘voted for maintaining parliamentary integrity’ if she had been in Westminster.

How did your MP vote in Parliament?

Caroline Ansell (Conservative, Eastbourne) – abstained

Sir Peter Bottomley (Conservative, Worthing West) – voted in favor

Maria Caulfield (Conservative, Lewes) – abstained

Mims Davies (Conservative, Mid Sussex) – voted for

Nick Gibb (Conservative, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton) – voted for

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative, Wealden) – abstention

Andrew Griffith (Conservative, Arundel and South Downs) – abstained

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative, Hastings and Rye) – abstained

Gillian Keegan (Conservator, Chichester) – voted for

Peter Kyle (Labour, Hove) – voted for

Tim Loughton (Conservative, East Worthing and Shoreham) – voted for

Caroline Lucas (Green, Brighton Pavilion) – voted for

Huw Merriman (Conservative, Bexhill and Battle) – abstained

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour, Brighton Kemptown) – voted for

Henry Smith (Conservative, Crawley) – abstained

Jeremy Quin (Conservative, Horsham) – abstention

Speaking in the debate last night, Ms Lucas said: At last the truth is being told in this House and the collective gaslighting of a nation is finally over.

She also called for reforms to strengthen mechanisms to hold the government to account.

It is both negligent and dangerous to assume that democracy is inevitable, perpetual and unbreakable – it is not, Ms Lucas said.

We must defend it actively and vigilantly, which is why it is so essential to come together as a Parliament to support the report of the Privileges Committees and why it goes beyond the rogue activities of a particular MP.

We need new mechanisms to hold any minister to account, including a prime minister, if he deliberately misleads the House.

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West, said it is incumbent on every MP to apologize when they do something wrong.

He said: The question we all face is: no matter how many good things we have done – the former prime minister did a lot of good things – what do we do when something goes wrong ?

Mr. Smith, Mr. Merriman, Mr. Griffith, Mr. Quin, Ms. Ansell, Ms. Caulfield and Ms. Hart were all asked for comments.