Turkiyes Erdogan offers condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz over boat tragedy in Greece
ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday phoned Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and expressed his grief over the death of Pakistanis in the sinking of a boat off the coast of Greece, ARY News reported.
Erdogan, on behalf of the Turkish government and people, conveyed his condolences to the Pakistani nation and the families of the deceased.
The Turkish President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant patience to the bereaved families.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistani government and people thank their Turkish brothers for their feelings in this hour of mourning.
Learn more: FM Bilawal and his Greek counterpart discuss the tragic boat disaster
Last week, a fishing trawler bound for Italy carrying at least 800 people, including hundreds of Pakistanis, capsized off the coast of Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was thought to be virtually nil.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the authorities concerned to carry out an investigation into human trafficking which led to the tragic incident of the sinking of migrants near Greece with several Pakistani nationals on board.
In a statement, the Prime Minister ordered relevant authorities to immediately crack down on agents involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking and called for bringing them to justice.
Read more: Greek boat disaster: 800 people on board, police investigation report says
The prime minister has expressed his deep grief and sadness over the deaths of Pakistani nationals in the tragic incident off the coast of Greece, the prime minister’s office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister also ordered Pakistani embassy officials in Greece to attend to 12 Pakistanis rescued from the scene of the disaster.
