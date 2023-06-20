Trial of classified Trump documents to begin in mid-August, judge says





Former President Donald Trump’s trial in the Special Counsel Classified Documents case will begin in mid-August, Judge Aileen Cannon said in an unsealed court order Tuesday morning.

The trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 14 and last two weeks, the order says. Cannon will preside over the trial at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The start date, however, could be delayed by requests from Trump’s legal team and the complexities of the process surrounding the Classified Information Procedures Act, among other things.

Trump has been charged with 37 counts related to his retention of classified government documents after leaving the White House, according to an unsealed indictment this month. Trump, the first former president to face federal charges, surrendered to authorities in Miami last week. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The order states that prosecutors and defense attorneys must file all pretrial motions with the court for rulings on specific issues by July 24.

The charges against the former president are the culmination of the federal government’s multi-year effort to recover documents from Trump’s private residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Archives, the repository of presidential records, began asking Trump and his staff to return what they said were missing records in May 2021, according to email communications later made public. Eight months later, in January 2022, Trump aides returned 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives, which later discovered that 14 of the boxes contained classified documents.

In August 2022, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and found 11 more sets of classified documents on the property, including some labeled SCI, which stands for Highly Classified Compartmented Sensitive Information. »

As the Justice Department continued to investigate Trump’s handling of classified documents as well as his efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat, Trump announced another White House bid in November, prompting Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Jack Smith, a former chief prosecutor of the special court in The Hague. , as special counsel presiding over both investigations.

Trump called the attorney general’s decision at the time an appalling and horrific abuse of power.

Some Republicans have rushed to the former president’s defense since the indictment was unsealed, comparing Trump’s case to that of Hillary Clinton and accusing the Biden administration of arming the department of Justice against his main political rival, among other charges.

Other Republicans criticized the former president’s alleged conduct. Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the investigation into the classified documents is “not a circumstance where [Trump is] the victim,” adding that the former president “has caused this whole problem himself.”

Trump also faces criminal charges in New York state court, where he pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records; this trial will begin in March 2024, during the presidential primary. He also remains under investigation over his efforts to annul the 2020 election.

Michael Mitsanas

Daniel Barnes

And Dilanian contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-classified-documents-trial-will-begin-august-judge-says-rcna90140 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos