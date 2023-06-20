Xi Jinping humiliates the United States

This is how the Biden administration lowered expectations of Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to China. The long-awaited diplomatic venture postponed in the wake of February’s furor over a Chinese spy balloon in the skies over the United States was the first such tour in five years, demonstrating how relations have sunk.

The trip did not go well. China was talking to America as if it were a junior partner in their relationship. And while Blinkens’ meeting with Foreign Minister Qin Gang was described by both sides as constructive, with a desire to reduce tensions, the secretary of state on the other hand was exposed to an uncompromising conference from the top. Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi.

Wang is seen as embodying the aggressive wolf warrior approach to diplomacy, the quarrelsome style by which Chinese diplomats choose public and acrimonious confrontation with other countries, rather than the low-key role traditionally associated with the diplomatic profession. Domestically, being seen as defending China is popular, judging by the support the wolf warriors enjoy on social media at home, even if it clashes with their international counterparts.

During their meeting, Wang made no attempt to iron out the challenges by overcoming the mistrust and frictions that have now characterized bilateral relations. Repeating Beijing’s worn tropes, Wang blamed Washington’s poor perception of China as the root of the decline in relations between the two sides, and demanded that the United States stop suppressing China’s technological development. China and exaggerating the Chinese threat, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Wang also told Blinken that his visit came at a critical time in US-China relations, where a choice must be made between dialogue or confrontation, cooperation or conflict. And on Taiwan, he stressed that the nation is one of China’s core interests, on which it has no room for compromise or concession. The United States, it was said, should respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and clearly oppose Taiwan independence.

Blinken, erroneously, took a much more conciliatory tone, emphasizing the need for open channels of communication to ensure competition does not escalate into conflict. But there were no signs of a meaningful recovery or breakthrough.

Putting the most optimistic luster on the visit, one could describe the full range of bilateral disagreements as a work in progress. This long list includes trade, Taiwan, human rights in China and Hong Kong, and Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, to say nothing at best of China’s neutral attitude to the world. Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yet this ongoing work is struggling to produce any fruit. At the end of his visit, and after considerable uncertainty over whether it would take place, Blinken had a half-hour meeting with President Xi in the Great Hall of the People. It wasn’t publicly announced until about an hour before launch. Given Xi’s willingness to meet with Bill Gates (whom he described as an old friend) a few days earlier, this undoubtedly put the United States in a position of supplicant.

The lack of a one-on-one meeting with Blinken would have been taken as a serious slap in the face by Washington, breaking the precedent of a number of previous visits by US secretaries of state dating back to Henry Kissinger. Xiis reportedly told Blinken that if the world needed a stable China-US relationship, the US should respect China and not harm China’s legitimate rights and interests.

In the end, China’s tightrope strategy during the meeting and Wang’s disguise of Blinkens are all one piece with China’s growing self-confidence and assertiveness. The message from the Middle Kingdoms to the West is clear: you need us, we can do without you. If we were to agree, it is on our terms.

Sir Ivor Roberts is a former British Ambassador to Yugoslavia, Ireland and Italy