



Supporters of Pakistan’s ruling alliance gather outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad to protest alleged judiciary facilitation of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo credit: AFP

After the violent events of May 9 in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in an alleged corruption case, the country’s powerful military establishment decided to decimate Mr. Khans Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI). Negotiations are now off the table as army leaders quickly dismantle the Imran Khan project, which they launched with fanfare a few years ago. After his unceremonious dismissal last year, Mr Khan and his PTI had targeted the army in an unprecedented way. Mr Khan’s arrest on May 9 was possibly linked to his having publicly accused and named a serving inter-service intelligence officer, Major General Faisal Naseer, for alleged assassination attempts on his life. by Mr. Khan.

Never before has a civilian leader, especially an opposition leader, in Pakistan’s 75-year history challenged the military in the way that Mr Khan has. The Pakistani military and its intelligence agencies are now taking revenge for a year of public humiliation suffered by Mr Khan and his party leaders.

This episode provided the military establishment with a new opportunity to tighten its grip on democratic institutions in Pakistan, regain public trust with enough force, and create a new political arrangement or hybrid regime. More importantly, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, sees this as an opportunity to step away from the shadow of his predecessor (General Qamar Javed Bajwa) and shape his own heritage. Before his retirement, General Bajwa, in a speech last November, claimed that the role of the army in politics was unconstitutional and that it had decided to remain apolitical. General Munir has also made similar claims, but the brutal PTI crackdown belies these claims.

During the May 9 protests, supporters of Mr Khan stormed into the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the center of Pakistani power. For the very first time in Pakistan’s existence, civilians have carried out a symbolic coup against the mighty military power, in a way telling them to stay in their barracks.

Predictably, that muscle flex backfired. PTI cadres allegedly implicated in the May 9 violence will be tried in military courts under the Army Law and the Official Secrets Law. In particular, this action by the army received the support of the current government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The military also conducts well-designed propaganda to portray itself as a victim of PTI-led terrorism.

The army did not stop. Almost the entire top leadership of the PTI officially left the party after bowing to pressure from the military establishment and to avoid imprisonment. The PTI is now struggling to survive, and Mr. Khan is rapidly losing his support base and the motivation to continue his fight for Haqeeqi Azadi, or true independence.

Political dynamics

However, Mr Khan’s political woes go beyond that. The May 9 violence also led to the indefinite postponement of provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Mr. Khan and the PTI have long been calling for elections in these provinces. In addition, the likelihood of the PDM government holding nationwide general elections later this year has also decreased significantly. These dynamics will further exacerbate political instability and strengthen the role of the military in politics.

Under these circumstances, the military establishment can no longer demand a coup to exercise control over the country. Traditionally, weak coalition governments and hybrid political setups such as Mr Khan’s PTI government have given more room for the military to assert control. In fact, many analysts have called the current political arrangement in Pakistan a quasi-military dictatorship.

The army is using Mr Khan and the PTI as an example to warn other political parties against crossing the red line. Additionally, the Imran Khan project is believed to have posed significant threats to unity within the military, as there have been reports of internal divisions within the military over this issue.

Therefore, the crackdown on PTI supporters and the proposed use of military tribunals are also carried out to target suspected dissidents within the security establishment. According to reports, the Pakistani army is about to take serious action against its own officers who have not shown the expected resistance against pro-Khan protesters. For example, former Lahore Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Salman Fayyaz Ghani is under investigation for allegedly allowing PTI supporters to enter his house and commit acts of vandalism on 9 may. The media claim that Lt. Gen. Ghanis’ wife is closely linked to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial. The PDM government has targeted Judge Bandial for allegedly favoring Mr Khan, demanding his resignation for causing anarchy and a crisis. It should be noted that Mr. Khan’s support within the country’s judiciary has caused tension between the judiciary and the military establishment.

This brewing civil unrest will further exacerbate the problems facing Pakistan, which is already grappling with a severe economic crisis and numerous security challenges. The May 9 protests gave the military sufficient justification to end Mr Khan’s political career and fragment the PTI. With the military establishment strengthening and civilian institutions weakening, the people of Pakistan will bear the brunt of this, facing food shortages, power outages and limited fuel supplies, alongside soaring inflation. The prospect of political and economic stability in Pakistan remains a distant dream.

Sameer Patil is a senior researcher at the Observer Research Foundation. Sarral Sharma is a PhD candidate at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Both writers previously served in the Secretariat of the National Security Council. Opinions expressed are personal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/rawalpindi-gains-the-upper-hand-in-troubled-pakistan/article66990826.ece

