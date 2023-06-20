Prime Minister Modi departs for US to celebrate Yoga Day at UN Headquarters | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his visit to the United States would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the India-US partnership and affirmed that together the two countries were stronger to meet common global challenges.

Modi said this “special invitation” from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state visit reflected the strength and vitality of the partnership between democracies.

Modi embarked for the United States in the morning. He will travel to Egypt from the United States before returning to India.

In his parting statement ahead of his visit to the United States and Egypt, Modi said his talks with President Biden and other senior U.S. leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as the G20, the Quad and the IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

“I will begin my visit in New York, where I will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 at United Nations Headquarters with UN leaders and members of the international community,” the Prime Minister said.

“I look forward to this special celebration in the very place that backed India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga,” he said.

Modi said he would then travel to Washington DC

The Prime Minister noted that he and President Biden have had the opportunity to meet on several occasions since his last official visit to the United States in September 2021.

“This visit will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of our partnership,” Modi said.

India-US relations are multifaceted with deep engagements in all sectors, he noted.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner in goods and services, and the two countries collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defense and security, said the Prime Minister.

The Critical and Emerging Technologies Initiative has added new dimensions and expanded collaboration in the industrial cooperation sectors of defence, space, telecommunications, quantum, artificial intelligence and biotechnology, he added.

“Our two countries are also working together to advance our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.

In a tweet, Modi said that in the United States he would also have the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life.

“We seek to deepen India-US relations in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other similar areas,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he would also join President Biden and the First Lady for the state banquet with a number of dignitaries.

Noting that the US Congress has always given strong bipartisan support to India-US relations, Modi said that during his visit he would address a joint session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congress leaders.

“Close people-to-people ties have been instrumental in building trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indo-American community that represents the best of our societies,” he said.

“I will also meet with some of the top CEOs to discuss opportunities to improve our trade and investment relationships and build resilient global supply chains,” Modi said.

He said he is convinced that his visit to the United States will strengthen the ties between the two countries based on the shared values ​​of democracy, diversity and freedom.

“Together we are stronger to tackle common global challenges,” Modi said in his statement.

During his visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister said: “I will travel to Cairo from Washington DC at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi. I am delighted to be making a State visit to a close and friendly country for the first time. “

“We had the pleasure of welcoming President Sisi as the guest of honor at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the space of a few months are a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership. with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘strategic partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit,” he said.

Modi said he looks forward to his discussions with President Sisi and senior Egyptian government officials to “inject new impetus into our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership.”

“I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt,” he said.