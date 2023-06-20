Trump Team Suspects Mark Meadows Is A ‘Rat’ In Federal Investigation – Rolling Stone





Earlier this year, Donald Trump sent some of his lawyers and political advisers on a “small fact-finding mission”, as a person familiar with the matter described to Rolling Stone. The former president wanted to know, according to this source and another person close to Trump: “What is Mark doing?

Trump was referring to his former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Justice Department investigators and Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office had insisted on questioning Meadows under oath about Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and to hoard government documents. And it’s an ongoing mystery to Trump and his team how much Meadows has given to federal authorities, and whether or not he’s cooperating. Meadows and his attorney cut off communications with most of Trumpland months ago, in a move that continues to frustrate those working to keep the twice-indicted former president out of deeper legal peril.

Trump’s lawyers and advisers who went looking for answers came back with bad news for Trump: They couldn’t figure out what was going on, leaving them to repeat rumors and speculation.

Meadows, his attorney and Trump’s spokesperson did not respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

The Meadows team is silent. Earlier this month, The New York Times revealed that Meadows did testify before the grand jury, but few details have been uncovered about what he discussed or the specific topics related to his testimony. And Meadows attorney George Terwilliger this month offered only a vague: “Without commenting on whether or not Mr. Meadows testified before the grand jury or in any other proceedings, Mr. Meadows maintained his commitment to tell the truth where he has a legal right. obligation to do so. »

This cryptic statement did not sit well with much of Trumpworld. In recent weeks, several attorneys and confidants had already spoken with Trump about their unconfirmed suspicions that Meadows was very helpful to the federal government in order to reduce Meadows’ possible legal exposure, two other people familiar with the matter said. The two sources independently tell Rolling Stone that when the subject came up in recent months, Trump sometimes said he didn’t know what Meadows was doing, adding that it would be a “shame” if the MAGAland rumors were true. . . Editor’s Choice

In the days following Terwilliger’s brief statement to the media, some of Trump’s longtime allies and close advisers began sardonically referring to Meadows using the rat emoji in their private conversations, according to a source with knowledge. the situation and a screenshot reviewed by Rolling Stone.

However, others in Trump’s immediate orbit have recently sought to reassure him that, for now at least, he shouldn’t read too much into Meadows’ silence, two people with knowledge said. directly from the question. Despite all the rumors circulating, these people told Trump that there was no hard evidence yet that Meadows was officially cooperating, and that he could simply take the advice of the lawyers to keep a low profile, responding to the questions from the feds when to do so until the special advocate’s investigation runs its course. Unfortunately for Meadows and other witnesses, Trump has for years often seen little difference between a witness with a formal cooperation agreement with prosecutors and someone who is legally bound to answer questions and in doing so offers information potentially damning to authorities, according to sources who have spoken to Trump about federal and other inquiries over the decades. Indeed, Trump was furious at the level of detail in the memos written by his own attorney, Evan Corcoran, which have since become invaluable to prosecutors in the case.

The current state of Meadows’ relationship with Trump and his domestic orbit is a dramatic turning point early in Trump’s post-presidency. Following the wave of scandals and violence that resulted from Trump’s bid to cling to power after the 2020 election, Meadows remained mostly in the former president’s good graces. At this point, Meadows even said privately that it was likely Trump would offer him a leadership position ahead of the next presidential contest — possibly even as chairman of Trump’s 2024 campaign, according to a source with knowledge. directly from the question. Related

That never happened — and the once close relationship between Trump and Meadows began to unravel, in different ways, starting in late 2021.

In the summer of 2022, it became clear to Meadows and his associates that some of Trump’s lawyers and top advisers were trying to scapegoat Meadows as investigations related to Jan. 6 intensified. According to a source familiar with both Meadows and Trump, this had the unintended consequence of causing Meadows and his legal advisers to “take a more skeptical approach, not necessarily to the [former] President, but towards certain people around him.

And then there was the matter of the Meadows memoir, which when released in late 2021 was intended to make Trump look good. It backfired dramatically. The Meadows chief’s headline — a 330-page love letter to Trump — has so far resulted in three major cases of public relations damage or serious legal trouble for former President Trump.

The book has repeatedly infuriated key figures in Trumpland, including Trump himself, since its publication, three people with knowledge of the situation said.

“How many times can Mark put the fucking [former] president in a bind because of this book…[that basically] nobody read? a senior Trump official said last week, the day the ex-president of the year was arrested for the second time. (The book sold a disappointing 22,000 copies in its first months of publication.)

The latest instance of Meadows’ book causing problems for Trump came earlier this month, as Trump’s unsealed federal indictment underscored how Meadows’ book-writing process provided authorities with federal and special advocates for fodder to claim that Trump mishandled classified documents he was not supposed to possess and show in his post-presidency.

In a recording of Trump speaking with two aides who were helping Meadows write his memoir, the former president actually confesses to knowingly keeping war plans classified, as CNN first reported. Referring to an anonymous US military “attack plan” that prosecutors accused him of showing the two individuals, Trump could have been heard saying “As president, I could have declassified it” but that ” Now, I can’t, you know, but that’s still a secret.

The comments, which feature prominently at the top of the special counsel’s indictment, represent some of the most damning evidence revealed in the documents case to date.

However, the source who knows both Meadows and Trump says any annoyance about it from Trump and others is “unfair,” given that feds got a sound that Trump himself knowingly got. created while helping write Meadows.

Yet in years past, the Meadows memoir also caused outrage when it revealed that Trump engineered a covert cover-up of his COVID-19 infection, potentially putting many people – including his 2020 opponent Joe Biden – in danger.

The book also nearly jeopardized Trump’s claims of executive privilege in an effort to block the House Jan. 6 committee.

It wasn’t supposed to work that way. “He thought Trump was going to love it,” a knowledgeable source told The Daily Beast in 2021, of Meadows’ hopes for the memoir while they were still in the works.

But the chief’s boss enraged Trump even before he was released and sent Meadows into immediate and temporary exile from his former boss. An early clip released by The Guardian showed Trump tested positive for coronavirus a week before the White House officially acknowledged he had contracted it. The revelation showed Trump and the White House covered up the potential early diagnosis shortly before the former president’s debate with Joe Biden, putting staff, the public and his opponent at risk.

Behind the scenes, Trump called Meadows ‘fucking stupid’ at the end of 2021 for leaking details of his book and Meadows was left to try to distance himself from his own book, calling reports about it ‘fake news’ on MAGA cable networks.

The chief’s boss may also have hurt Trump’s ability to block the Jan. 6 committee, in addition to exposing Trump’s White House obstruction over COVID.

Like a number of witnesses called before the committee, Meadows argued that executive privilege — the doctrine that presidents are entitled to confidential advice in making decisions — prevented him from being able to share information about his discussions with Trump in the period following the 2020 election. But Meadows’ own book, which shared page after page of information about his conversations with Trump, briefly undermined the claim. Tendency

When the former chief of staff sued the committee to block a subpoena, panel attorneys noted that “Mr. Meadows published a book dealing with a number of these issues and spoke publicly about them on several occasions. claiming that these acts represented a waiver of privilege.

A judge eventually dismissed the case, and Meadows later agreed to provide documents and text messages to the committee while withholding others on the grounds of executive privilege.

