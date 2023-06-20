Rishi Sunak under pressure to break silence on Boris Johnson report

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under increasing pressure to break his silence on the parliamentary report into Boris Johnson’s conduct, as the backlash from Tory MPs worsens and Labor level accusations of weakness.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, is set to challenge Sunak to speak out on the House of Commons privileges committee report during First Ministers’ Questions on Wednesday.

Sunak insisted before the report was put to a vote on Monday that he would be wrong to influence his colleagues on whether to approve it.

The damning report condemned Johnson for lying to MPs about the party’s unlawful assembly scandal during the coronavirus pandemic, for lying to the committee during its investigation and for complicity in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the panel investigating it.

The results of Monday’s MP vote are announced in the House of Commons UK Parliament/AP



The conclusions, which included the recommendation to bar Johnson from having a pass into the Commons, were approved by an overwhelming majority of 347 MPs on Monday, with just seven votes against.

Former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May slammed Sunak during the parliamentary debate on the report, delivering a veiled swipe at the PM for missing the vote, warning it was doubly important for Tory MPs to act when the one of theirs was found insufficient.

Tory MPs’ frustration at Sunak’s silence on the reports’ findings grew on Tuesday after Downing Street said the Prime Minister thanked the committee for its thorough work and fully respected the House’s ruling, but insisted on the fact that the vote was a matter for Parliament rather than the government.

Sunak blamed a newspaper dispute for missing the vote, but his spokesman declined to outline the premiers’ view of the report or indicate how he would have voted had he been present.

A former cabinet minister, who voted to endorse the report, said: I’m not impressed. It was lucky for him [Sunak] to send a very clear signal beyond the party, to the general public, that things had changed. He chose the party leadership instead. It’s a missed opportunity.

Another senior Tory MP who voted in favor of the report said: I couldn’t disagree more strongly with Rishi’s handling of it. He should take the lead on this.

Labor also seized on Sunak’s silence, preparing an attack video to be released on Tuesday night accusing the Prime Minister of refusing to condemn Boris Johnson’s disregard for the British people.

A Labor official said the Prime Minister had the opportunity to draw a line in the sand, stand up for democracy and draw a line. Instead, he passed out because he won’t stand up to his party.

While the majority of Tory MPs stayed away from parliament on Monday, some spooked by threats of de-selection from Johnson’s allies, 118 Tories voted to endorse the report.

They included eight cabinet ministers and at least a dozen other ministers, including several figures widely seen as potential future leadership hopefuls: Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.

House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was among MPs who backed the Privileges Committees report UK Parliament/AFP/Getty Images

Their decision to back the privileges committees’ report would bolster any future attempts to cast themselves as candidates with a clean break from the Johnson era.

As Number 10 sought to insist that the saga over Johnson’s party lies to MPs is now a done deal, the row over Johnson’s resignation honors list rumbles on.

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said Shaun Bailey, the former London mayoral candidate, should reconsider the peerage handed to him by Johnson after footage emerged showing his staff partying at the height of the pandemic.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has suggested to the BBC that there may be a way to block Baileys’ peerage, depending on the Metropolitan Police’s verdict over the rally of Tory activists. However, only an act of parliament can abolish peerages.

Bailey apologized for the party he attended, but said it was up to others to decide whether his peerage should be revoked.