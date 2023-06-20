Politics
Rishi Sunak under pressure to break silence on Boris Johnson report
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under increasing pressure to break his silence on the parliamentary report into Boris Johnson’s conduct, as the backlash from Tory MPs worsens and Labor level accusations of weakness.
Sir Keir Starmer, the Labor leader, is set to challenge Sunak to speak out on the House of Commons privileges committee report during First Ministers’ Questions on Wednesday.
Sunak insisted before the report was put to a vote on Monday that he would be wrong to influence his colleagues on whether to approve it.
The damning report condemned Johnson for lying to MPs about the party’s unlawful assembly scandal during the coronavirus pandemic, for lying to the committee during its investigation and for complicity in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the panel investigating it.
The conclusions, which included the recommendation to bar Johnson from having a pass into the Commons, were approved by an overwhelming majority of 347 MPs on Monday, with just seven votes against.
Former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May slammed Sunak during the parliamentary debate on the report, delivering a veiled swipe at the PM for missing the vote, warning it was doubly important for Tory MPs to act when the one of theirs was found insufficient.
Tory MPs’ frustration at Sunak’s silence on the reports’ findings grew on Tuesday after Downing Street said the Prime Minister thanked the committee for its thorough work and fully respected the House’s ruling, but insisted on the fact that the vote was a matter for Parliament rather than the government.
Sunak blamed a newspaper dispute for missing the vote, but his spokesman declined to outline the premiers’ view of the report or indicate how he would have voted had he been present.
A former cabinet minister, who voted to endorse the report, said: I’m not impressed. It was lucky for him [Sunak] to send a very clear signal beyond the party, to the general public, that things had changed. He chose the party leadership instead. It’s a missed opportunity.
Another senior Tory MP who voted in favor of the report said: I couldn’t disagree more strongly with Rishi’s handling of it. He should take the lead on this.
Labor also seized on Sunak’s silence, preparing an attack video to be released on Tuesday night accusing the Prime Minister of refusing to condemn Boris Johnson’s disregard for the British people.
A Labor official said the Prime Minister had the opportunity to draw a line in the sand, stand up for democracy and draw a line. Instead, he passed out because he won’t stand up to his party.
While the majority of Tory MPs stayed away from parliament on Monday, some spooked by threats of de-selection from Johnson’s allies, 118 Tories voted to endorse the report.
They included eight cabinet ministers and at least a dozen other ministers, including several figures widely seen as potential future leadership hopefuls: Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.
Their decision to back the privileges committees’ report would bolster any future attempts to cast themselves as candidates with a clean break from the Johnson era.
As Number 10 sought to insist that the saga over Johnson’s party lies to MPs is now a done deal, the row over Johnson’s resignation honors list rumbles on.
Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has said Shaun Bailey, the former London mayoral candidate, should reconsider the peerage handed to him by Johnson after footage emerged showing his staff partying at the height of the pandemic.
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride has suggested to the BBC that there may be a way to block Baileys’ peerage, depending on the Metropolitan Police’s verdict over the rally of Tory activists. However, only an act of parliament can abolish peerages.
Bailey apologized for the party he attended, but said it was up to others to decide whether his peerage should be revoked.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0e6d1cef-04d9-4c1c-9a0e-b5d25d9d19db
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak under pressure to break silence on Boris Johnson report
- President Joko Widodo checks smelter project producing 900,000 tons of concentrate at NTB
- The Untold Story of the Russian Oligarch and His US Citizen Wife
- Teaching Hollywood Animation in Kansas City
- Simply Great: Celebrating IT Innovation at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards in Southern California, August 14-16
- Trump offers new reason not to hand over classified material to investigators
- Protecting Yourself From Alzheimer’s – Harvard Health
- Trump Team Suspects Mark Meadows Is A ‘Rat’ In Federal Investigation – Rolling Stone
- Prime Minister Modi departs for US to celebrate Yoga Day at UN Headquarters | India News
- Science advisors are spotless in UK’s Covid record | Corona inquiry
- Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial scheduled for early August
- The Ashes cricket: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England