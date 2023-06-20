Key moments from Donald Trump’s interview with Bret Baier on Fox News





Donald Trump spoke Monday night with Fox News host Bret Baier, who pressed the former president on his classified file, his stance on key foreign policy issues and the 2024 presidential race.

The interview comes less than a week after Trump, who is running for president again, pleaded not guilty to 37 counts in the Department of Justice (DOJ) case over whether he had improperly stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. in January 2021. The issue of these legal setbacks dominated the first part of the sit-down, with Trump claiming his innocence in the case.

Trump remains the favorite to win the Republican primary as polls show him beating a number of high profile challengers including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. He touched on a number of issues that have so far dominated the 2024 presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Waco, Texas on March 25, 2023. Trump discussed his classified documents case, the 2024 election and his foreign policy plans during an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on June 19, 2023. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Here’s a look at five key moments from Trump’s interview:

Bret Baier questions Trump on why he kept classified documents

Baier kicked off the interview with questions about Trump’s ongoing classified documents case. Specifically, he asked Trump why he hadn’t returned the documents to the government.

“Why not just put them back then?” He asked.

Trump replied, “I wanted to go through the boxes and get all my personal stuff out of there. I don’t want to put that back on. [the National Archives and Records Administration] Again. And I was very busy, as you kind of saw.”

The former president said there was “a lot of stuff” beyond the classified documents, including “golf shorts, clothes, pants, shoes.” When Baier asked if the boxes contained defense documents, Trump replied, “Not that I’m aware of.”

Throughout the interview, Trump stood by his claim that the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified and that the Justice Department had conducted a politically motivated search.

Baier takes on Trump on Bedminster Tape

Baier also confronted Trump about a specific allegation made by the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors wrote in the indictment against the former president that he was recorded admitting to having a classified document regarding a plan to attack another country prepared by the US military. Baier asked Trump about the audiotape, noting that he was “quoted on the recording.”

“When I said I can’t declassify it now, it’s because I’m not president,” Trump said. “There was no document. It was a huge amount of papers and everything that talked about Iran and other things. It may or may not have been blocked, but it was not a document. I didn’t have a document per se. . There was nothing to declassify. It was newspaper articles, magazine articles and articles.”

Trump fact-checked on the 2020 election

Baier fact-checked Trump in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has repeatedly claimed, without substantial evidence, was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud. He made a number of his cheating allegations during the interview, including that people were “stuffing the ballot boxes” in response to a question about how he will win back independent suburban women, a group that s has turned to Democrats in recent election cycles.

“You lost the 2020 election,” Baier said, as Trump spoke about himself insisting he won the election. “There were recounts in every swing state. There was no significant widespread fraud. There were widespread corruption investigations. There was no sense of that. There is had lawsuits – more than 50 of them – by your attorneys, some before the judges you appointed who walked out without evidence.”

Trump: First of all, I won big in 2020

Baier: You lost the 2020 election

Trump: They were counting the ballots, not the authenticity of the ballot. The ballots were fake ballots. pic.twitter.com/yrM5gVV1ei

— Acyn (@Acyn) June 19, 2023

The exchange was particularly notable after Fox News settled a lawsuit in April with Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the network of promoting unsubstantiated claims that ballots cast into their voting machines were “returned” from Trump to President Joe Biden while privately acknowledging those claims were false. .

Trump admits John Bolton was ‘pretty good’

The former president also defended his hiring record while president when pressed about a number of former administration officials who turned against him.

He said that when he named some of his appointees, like former Attorney General William Barr, who became highly critical of Trump, he was only involved in politics “on the other side “. He pledged to appoint “strong people” in his administration if re-elected.

But his remarks about former national security adviser John Bolton may have surprised many, as Bolton has also become a critic of Trump. Earlier this month, Bolton took a swipe at Trump saying he had a “constant fixation” on trying to keep documents.

“Bolton was actually good because every time I negotiated people were like, ‘Oh, they’ve got this maniac here. He’s going to make war on us,'” Trump said. “He was actually quite good in a way.”

Trump reconstructs phone call with Vladimir Putin

Trump spoke with Baier about his foreign policy goals if elected president in 2024. He sharply criticized Biden’s stance on a number of global issues, accusing him of projecting a weaker image of the United States than under his administration. He said Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he had been re-elected in 2020, although many experts are skeptical of this claim.

He re-enacted a phone call he once had with Russian President Vladimir Putin to drive home that point.

Trump said: “I spoke to him. I said, ‘If you do it, there will be hell to pay. It’s gonna be a disaster. Don’t. He said, ‘No, no no. We won’t do that.’ I told him I was going to do something. He said ‘No, no no. You won’t do that.’ I said, ‘I will do it, Vladimir. I will do it. I will do it.'”

He said Putin only believed him at “10%”, but that “10% was all you needed” to prevent the invasion.

