WATCH: Blinken holds briefing after meeting with Chinese President Xi in Beijing





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a press briefing on Monday after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the video player above. The White House said Blinken had “frank, substantive and constructive” conversations with Xi Jinping during his visit. Both sides said they agreed to stabilize badly deteriorated US-China relations, but the top US diplomat left Beijing with his biggest spurned demand: better communications between their armies. After meeting Xi, Blinken said China was not ready to resume military-to-military contacts, which the United States sees as crucial to avoiding miscalculations and disputes, particularly over Taiwan. LEARN MORE: Blinken and Xi happy with progress after US-China talks, but more work to do Still, China’s top diplomat for the Western Hemisphere, Yang Tao, said he believed Blinken’s visit to China marked a new beginning. Briefing reporters aboard Air Force One as President Joe Biden heads to California, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the talks “a good step forward.” “What we want is competition, not conflict. We’ve been very clear about that. But again, I think it’s a, it’s a good step forward, we think it is a good step for the secretary to have had a constructive conversation with President Xi,” said Jean-Pierre. SHOW: Blinken has constructive talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Both sides have expressed a willingness to hold more talks, but there are no signs that either is ready to back down on issues such as trade, Taiwan, human rights terms in China and Hong Kong, Chinese military assertion in the South China Sea and Russia’s War in Ukraine. Blinken later said the United States set limited goals for the trip and met them. Before leaving for a Ukraine reconstruction conference in London, he told reporters he had raised the issue of military-to-military communications “repeatedly”. “It’s absolutely vital that we have these kinds of communications,” he said. “It’s something we’ll continue to work on.”

