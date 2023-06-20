Erdogan, Barzani meet in Ankara as Iraqi oil exports via Turkey remain frozen

Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, became the first foreign leader to pay an official visit to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after his re-election in May. Barzani met Erdogan at his palace in Ankara.

Barzani tweeted that he congratulated the Turkish leader on his re-election and that the couple discussed the progress of bilateral relations between the Kurdistan region and [Turkey] and the latest developments in Iraq and the region. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is expected to publish a report of the meeting.

The visit comes amid an ongoing standoff over the export of Iraqi and KRG crude through a pipeline to export terminals on Turkey’s Mediterranean coasts. A meeting on Monday between a Turkish energy delegation and Iraqi officials in Baghdad was inconclusive and further talks are needed, unnamed officials told Reuters without giving further details.

Turkey on March 25 halted exports of 450,000 barrels a day from Iraq through the northern pipeline after the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Ankara to pay $1.5 billion in damages for having allowed the KRG to sell its oil independently of Baghdad between 2014 and 2018. The Iraqi government initiated the arbitration procedure on the grounds that the sales were illegal.

Glad to meet the President @RTErdogan in Ankara today and congratulate him on his re-election. We discussed the progress of bilateral relations between the Kurdistan region and Trikiye and the latest developments in Iraq and the region. pic.twitter.com/vFtaYF9QSK Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) June 20, 2023

Oil revenues are used to cover the salaries of state employees in the Kurdistan region and Reuters reported that KRG losses from the shutdown cost more than $2.2 billion in lost revenue.

The flow was expected to resume following Turkey’s two parliamentary and presidential elections and under an export deal struck between the Iraqi State Organization for Petroleum Marketing and the KRG. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that Turkey is holding out to wrest concessions from Baghdad.

Regional diplomatic sources familiar with the negotiations said Ankara was concerned about the outcome of another arbitration case launched by Iraq that covers sales between 2018 and the start of this year. Turkey wants Iraq to drop the deal as a precondition for resuming exports. The diplomatic sources, who spoke to Al-Monitor on condition of anonymity, said unnamed Iran-backed militias in Baghdad were unwilling to cooperate. The United States pressured Baghdad and Ankara behind the scenes, but to little effect.

In any case, a breakthrough was unlikely at today’s meeting, as ARK does not decide. However, it paved the way for a new era of cooperation between Erdogan and Barzani. The head of the KRG has close ties with the new Turkish foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, cultivated for many years as intelligence chiefs of their respective countries. Fidan, who has ethnic Kurdish roots, was in the room with Erdogan and Barzani and the pair also met separately.

Erdogan’s favorite Iraqi Kurdish official is the KRG prime ministers’ paternal cousin, Nechirvan Barzani, who is the president of the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As KRG prime minister in 2013, he helped cement a mega energy deal with Turkey that paved the way for oil exports through the now idle, purpose-built pipeline. The two have a strong chemistry and the Iraqi Kurdish president was invited to attend Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony on June 3 in Ankara, respecting protocol as much as friendship.

But there is a growing acceptance in Erdogan’s inner circle that the KRG prime minister wields the most power. Sources briefing Al-Monitor said Fidan played a key role in brokering today’s meeting.

The Democratic Party of Iraqi Kurdistan (PDK) led by Barzani remains the most influential force in the KRG. The KDP is a key ally in Ankara’s ongoing military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), whose top leaders are based in the rugged mountains separating Turkey from Iraq. Turkey has thousands of troops deployed in the Kurdish region of Iraq and has systematically eliminated PKK cadres in drone strikes in Iraq and Syria.

As Barzani met Erdogan, pro-PKK media reported that a Turkish drone today killed two senior officials of the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeast Syria. Yusra Darwish, the co-chair of Qamishli’s administrative council, and her male counterpart Lyman Shweish were killed along with their driver while traveling in a car outside the town, which borders Turkey.

Friendship with the KRG allows Ankara to prove that it is not hostile to the Kurds but only to the PKK and its alleged allies. Erdogan played this card during his election campaign with a lot of help from the KDP.

The benefits go both ways. As well as being the Kurdistan regions’ only outlet to the West, Turkey is also a vital countervailing force against the Iraqi Kurds’ always indiscreet and sometimes murderous neighbor, Iran.

Yet despite all the common interests linking Ankara and Erbil, it did not go unnoticed that the KRG tricolor was not displayed in the official photo showing Erdogan and Barzani shaking hands. There were only two Turkish flags and the Turkish presidential seal. Since 2015, when Erdogan walked away from peace talks with the PKK and entered into his current alliance with far-right nationalists, the Iraqi Kurdish flag has disappeared, likely gathering dust in the palace closet.