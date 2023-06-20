Imran Khan faces threat of military trial





On May 9, paramilitary forces arrested former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on pending corruption charges. The popular leader has spent much of the past year railing against the current government and Pakistan’s military establishment, which wields considerable influence over the country’s politics. Within hours of his arrest, many Khans supporters erupted in protest. Some protesters attacked the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, as well as other military and government buildings.

Khans’ arrest has sparked a new level of public defiance against the Pakistani military. Many of his supporters already saw their leader as a target of the political establishment. Khan blamed the then army chief for his removal from office by parliamentary vote last year and accused the current army chief of orchestrating his arrest in May. The scenes captured on the night of May 9 were unprecedented, from a woman slamming the doors of army headquarters to a mob setting fire to a house of senior army officials. Following the protests, the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party collapsed, sidelining the opposition leader in his relentless campaign to return to power in elections due to be held later this year.

Since May 9, authorities have detained thousands of Khan supporters on suspicion of their involvement in the destruction of state and military assets. The Pakistani government accused the PTI of inciting violence and moved swiftly to ensure protesters were punished by endorsing the use of military courts overseen by army officials. Amid mass arrests, many PTI leaders resigned, distancing themselves from Khan and, in some cases, expressing support for the military. All of this suggests that the Pakistani military is reasserting its dominance after public criticism from Khan and his supporters, re-enacting a familiar scene of military intervention in Pakistani politics.

Khans’ arrest and subsequent protests marked an escalation in the game of cat and mouse between the Pakistani government and the former prime minister, who has been pushing to return to power since his April 2022 ouster. January, two provincial PTI-controlled assemblies were dissolved in a bid to pressure the Pakistani government to hold snap elections. Khan argued that the government’s failure to hold elections in the two provinces, which should have been held within 90 days of the dissolutions according to the constitution, is a ploy to prevent him from returning to power. Pakistan’s Election Committee has declared the elections to be held on October 8.

However, the window for Khan’s return to power may be closing as he also faces the prospect of a military trial; the government accused him of orchestrating the May 9 protests, including attacks on military installations. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the military courts were a necessary punishment for rebellion against the state. Whatever happened that day was a political party attacking the Pakistani army or air force, Asif said in an interview with Foreign Policy. We are acting in response to this war which was declared on [the] The Pakistani army on May 9.

If history is any indication, the Pakistani military will not take Khan’s continued challenge lightly, said Aqil Shah, associate professor of South Asian studies at the University of Oklahoma and author of The Army. and Democracy: Military Politics in Pakistan. capable of falling hard and falling apart, Shah said, referring to the army’s track record with political parties that fall out of favor with the institution. In the past, the military has taken over governments led by members of the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), the party of the current prime minister.

To justify the use of military tribunals against the PTI and its supporters, the government invoked two pieces of legislation, the Pakistan Army Act, which is primarily used to try military personnel, and the Official Secrets Act, which serves to protect classified information and areas. Protesters who have been arrested for terrorism will be tried in accordance with the Acta anti-terrorism law aimed at preventing terrorism and sectarian violence which also encompasses crimes deemed to disrupt public life, such as arson and armed resistance against the forces of the army. ‘order. Last week, Pakistan’s law and justice minister said 74 cases had been referred to military courts. Some 4,000 people have been registered for terrorism, according to an earlier statement by the country’s interior minister.

The use of terrorism courts has become increasingly common in Pakistan, where the criminal justice system is chronically overburdened. Courts are speeding up trials for heinous crimes, ostensibly to prevent terrorism and sectarian violence. They were created in 1997 and used in the years that followed as Pakistan fought against violent extremism within its borders. But since then, long-standing problems within Pakistan’s justice system have led to a reliance on terrorism courts to secure convictions, which critics say has also increased their potential for political abuse. Since Khans’ ousting, he has been charged with terrorism and dozens of other allegations, including contempt of court and corruption.

Pakistan’s military courts were established in 1952 for the trials of members of the military. A federal government order also allowed courts to try civilians in narrowly defined circumstances, such as attacking military installations and inciting mutiny. Military courts have been used for civil trials at various times in Pakistan’s history, including under martial law and after the horrific attack on a military school in Peshawar in 2015. Since the recent arrests, three petitions have been filed. filed against the use of military tribunals for civilian trials, including one by Khan himself.

Pakistani military trials are not open to the public, which means the process behind such convictions often remains unclear, said Reema Omer, legal adviser to the International Commission of Jurists. The threshold of proof in these courts, as well as the circumstances surrounding the confessions obtained, are also murky. From charges to judgments, it’s opaque, Omer said. Those convicted in military courts can challenge the case before military leaders and then challenge the jurisdiction of the case in higher courts. But Omer added that civilian courts are reluctant to interfere in the judgments of military courts because of the influence the military wields in Pakistan.

That same fear applies to many lawyers, said Asad Jamal, a lawyer who previously defended a client in military court. It’s not something lawyers want to do because of the complexity of such cases and if you’re defending it means you’re up against the military, he said. Terrorism courts receive less attention because they are now seen as a widely used part of the criminal justice system, Jamal added, but they also operate under different rules and are only meant to wreak revenge.

Although the Pakistani government says there is legislation allowing military trials in special circumstances, subjecting civilians to these courts has raised concerns among some lawyers, who say they undermine due process and other rights granted by international law and the constitution of Pakistan.

Local and international human rights groups have also expressed concern about trying civilians in military courts. Problems in the criminal justice system, such as low conviction rates or a large backlog of cases, require long-term structural solutions that do not infringe on people’s right to [a] fair trial and due process, Maheen Pracha, senior director of research and communications at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, wrote in a statement to FP. His organization is concerned that the use of specialized courts could exacerbate problems with Pakistan’s criminal justice system. In the long term, outsourcing justice is not the solution, Pracha wrote.

Yet Pakistani leaders were quick to support the use of military courts to prosecute Khans’ supporters. Because of the military’s historical involvement in politics, civilian governments often act in the interest of their own preservation, Shah said. The military establishment derives its social legitimacy from alleged threats to national security, and the government has emphasized the desecration of martyrdom sites to justify the use of military tribunals. This created the effect of gathering around the flag, Shah said.

More than 100 former PTI members have already joined a new party, leaving Khan increasingly isolated as he faces a possible military trial, as well as other criminal charges. Despite the mass exodus from his party, the leader of the opposition continues to display certainties in his movement, like some of his confidants. There is no chance of eliminating the PTI from the political scene, said Babar Awan, the party’s central vice-president. Meanwhile, Khan himself denounced the May 9 destruction, saying those involved in the attacks on government buildings and installations were not affiliated with the PTI.

The impassioned reaction to Khans’ arrest that day ultimately illustrates the level of trust people have in the former prime minister, whose supporters seemed to believe he and his party were invincible at least until the end of the day. May 9. For PTI supporters and party members now facing the possibility of military prosecution, that confidence may prove to be a miscalculation.

