Trump took to Fox News to defend himself. It didn’t go well.





In a tense Fox News interview on Monday, former President Donald Trump offered a muddled defense in response to his recent indictment, touting his right to keep sensitive documents and effectively admitting he kept them even after he was supposed to. return them. Trump’s interview follows a 37-count indictment centered on his decision to take classified national security documents after leaving the White House, for which he was arraigned in Miami last week .

I have every right to have these boxes, Trump told Fox News host Bret Baier as part of their conversation, while claiming that these documents had been declassified, a point that the act of accusation refutes. This is purely a law on the presidential archives. It’s not a criminal thing.

Trump’s statements, many of which were meandering and hard to follow, both provided a confusing defense and perhaps offered fodder to bolster some of the charges against him. By acknowledging that he had the documents in his possession and that he had reasons not to return them quickly, Trump’s statements corroborated the allegations he was accused of regarding the mishandling of these documents.

Donald Trump said he did not turn over government records to federal officials when asked because he was too busy to sift through the contents of the boxes.

Trump has also repeatedly clashed with Baier on other issues, as he was pressured by repeated lies about the 2020 election results and criticism from members of his former administration. Below are four takeaways from their contentious conversation, which touched on the documents affair as well as Trump’s plans for a potential second term.

1) Trump explained why he did not turn over the documents to the National Archives

At one point, Baier asks Trump directly why he didn’t turn the sensitive documents over to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and Trump notes that it was because he wanted to remove his belongings and because he was busy.

Why not just put them back then? Bayer asked.

Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and pull out all my personal stuff, Trump said. I don’t want to hand this over to NARA yet. And I was very busy, as you kind of saw.

But according to the indictment, you then tell this aide to move to other locations after you tell your lawyers to say you fully complied with the subpoena when you didn’t. , Baier asked.

But before sending boxes, I have to get all my stuff out, Trump explained. These boxes were littered with all kinds of stuff, golf shirts, clothes, pants, shoes, there was a lot of stuff.

These statements are significant because, as some legal experts have noted, they indicate that Trump knew he had information he was asked to turn over. This admission, ultimately, could be used to show that Trump was aware of what he was doing and involved in keeping the records.

Trump confessed to personally searching the boxes and had no explanation for why the classified records from those boxes ended up in his personal office, national security attorney Bradley Moss told Newsweek. He placed himself at the scene of the retention and the obstruction. This is the stuff of nightmares for a defense attorney.

2) Trump claims he did not refer to a confidential Iranian document during the recording

In the recording described in the indictment, Trump allegedly mentioned having sensitive information about plans to attack Iran during a meeting with a book publisher. According to the transcript, Trump is describing a secret and highly confidential document.

But in Monday’s interview, Trump denied referencing or having a classified document, apparently directly contradicting his own words in the recording. He pointed out that the documents he was referring to in the recording included other content, such as press clippings.

There were no documents, Trump claimed. It was a massive amount of newspapers and everything that talked about Iran and other things. And it may or may not have been delayed, but it wasn’t a document. I didn’t have a document to speak of. There was nothing to downgrade. These were newspaper articles, magazines and articles.

3) Trump addresses critics of his own administration

Baier put Trump on the spot over the attacks he faced from members of his own cabinet and questions about how he would even have endowed the White House if elected.

Your vice president Mike Pence is running against you, your ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you, your former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he doesn’t support you, you mention the security adviser National John Bolton, he doesn’t support you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president anymore, calls you the consummate narcissistic troubled man, Baier said, going on to list other officials Trump has criticized. So why did you hire them all in the first place?

I hired 10 to one which was fantastic. We had a great economy, we had phenomenal people in charge of the economy, we had phenomenal people in the military. I’m not a fan of some of the TV people, Trump noted. For every one you say, I got 10 who love us.

Baiers’ question underscores the predicament Trump now finds himself in, with several former administration officials and allies now challenging him in the 2024 Republican primary. It’s an unusual scenario in which several former members of his own team, like Pence, have become some of his most vocal critics.

4) Trump doubles down on his 2020 election lies

Trump: First of all, I won big in 2020

Baier: You lost the 2020 election

In response to a question about how he could win over female independent voters who might be put off by his legal background, Trump delved deeper into his campaign lies by once again suggesting he won in 2020, a claim which has been repeatedly refuted.

First of all, I won big in 2020, Trump said, suggesting there was cheating on the other side.

You lost the 2020 election, Baier replied.

You take a look at all the stuffed ballots, take a look at all the stuff, including things like the 51 intelligence officers, Trump said.

There were recounts in every swing state, there was no significant widespread fraud, Baier noted. There were investigations into widespread corruption, there was no sense of it. There have been trials, over 50 of them by your attorneys, some before judges you appointed, that have come out without evidence.

This exchange underscored how Trump continued to refuse to move on the 2020 voter fraud allegations, even as many Republicans were eager for a fresh start after voter denial proved to be a losing message in many races. mid-term.

Trump’s interview comments may actually hurt his case

Legal experts have concluded that Trump’s comments could harm him when the case goes to trial, which could happen as soon as the end of the year. Not only did his statements fail to offer a cohesive defense of his actions, but parts of the interview have the potential to bolster the prosecution’s case as they raise concerns that he actively took documents. and prevented the authorities from recovering them.

He basically admitted to obstructing justice and said the reason he did it was so he had to get through them, Barbara McQuade, a former US attorney, told MSNBC Morning Joe. This evidence, this recording is very likely to be played before a jury trial. Trumps 2024 rival Chris Christie echoed that point in a CBS News interview on Tuesday, suggesting that Trump admitted to obstructing justice in his conversation with Baier when he said he took more time to review the documents.

Statements from Trump’s interview could ultimately be used in court to bolster prosecutors’ claims that Trump both kept classified documents and failed to comply with a federal subpoena against them. Such statements are generally admissible at trial, George Washington University attorney Jonathan Turley said on Twitter.

