Pakistani Court Orders Bail Arrest of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan | Paquisto





An anti-terrorism court in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, without the possibility of bail. The judicial authorities also ordered the arrest of several members of the opposition party led by Khan, the Pakistan Justice Movement (PTI, according to the original acronym).

At the origin of the accusation are the violent demonstrations which broke out in Pakistan on May 9, following the arrest of Imran Khan, accused of embezzlement of public funds. Two days later, the Supreme Court declared his detention by the country’s anti-corruption agency illegal and the former prime minister was released on bail for two weeks.

Today, the court in Lahore, capital of Punjab province, issued arrest warrants against the former prime minister and several PTI members, including former ministers Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, who took on various portfolios during Khan’s tenure as head of government. , from 2018 to 2022.

The authorities are investigating in particular its link with a fire which broke out at the headquarters of the Pakistan Muslim League party, whose leader is the country’s current Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran Khan says he is a victim of a political process and has accused both the government and the armed forces of detaining his supporters to prevent his party from winning the upcoming elections, accusing national authorities of attacking military installations during protests against his detention last May. .

From Shehbaz Sharif’s point of view, the events of May 9 constituted a “manifestation of a terrorist and anti-Pakistani agenda”.

The former prime minister’s government was overthrown in a no-confidence motion in April last year, with Khan insisting that the opposition was involved in an ‘external conspiracy’ promoted by the US for the dismiss power. Since then, he has repeatedly claimed that the various lawsuits against him were the result of political pressure.

