Boris Johnson’s Endgame – Turtle





Today, the end of Boris Johnson’s political party. From his list of dishonorable honors to the attack on the committee of MPs which concluded he had lied to the House of Commons about Partygate, what damage has he done to his party and to British institutions?

Days before Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list was published, former Culture Secretary and staunch ally Nadine Dorries found out she was not in line for the peerage she was awaiting.

Blaming chic boy Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Mid Bedfordshire MP announced she would step down. On the same day, Johnson followed Dorries to the door, claiming he was being kicked out of politics and calling the inquiry into whether he had misled Parliament a kangaroo court. The privileges committee, which has a Labor chairman but a Tory majority, found that Boris Johnson knew lockdown parties went against guidelines when he assured the Commons that all the rules were followed. Reports at the time suggested he faced a suspension of at least 20 days, meaning he would likely face a by-election if he wanted to return as an MP. After his outburst, the penalty was increased to 90 days, along with the loss of his parliamentary pass. Within a week, but in two key ways, Johnson has caused further chaos for the UK government and institutions. When the honors list was finally published, Dorries’ name did not appear; neither did three other MPs who expected their elevation to Lords. A total of eight of those proposed by Boris Johnson for peerages were rejected, leaving just seven people on the final list to be elevated to the UK House of Lords. But some of those who did raised their eyebrows. Like Charlotte Owen, 29, who is set to be the youngest life pair in UK history. As Tortoise recently revealed, his short career is actually even shorter than you might think. There’s also Shaun Bailey, a hapless Tory MP and candidate for London mayor, who was pictured at a party during one of England’s lockdowns. Johnson is no longer an MP. Instead, he continues his lucrative career giving million-dollar speeches and writing columns for the seemingly six-figure Daily Mail. But his former colleagues must pick up the pieces, fighting a by-election that no one in the Conservative Party wanted and most fear losing. Johnson may be out, but the damage he caused continues to reverberate across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tortoisemedia.com/audio/boris-johnsons-endgame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos