Personality of the week: Xi Jinping: Four reasons why China is on the verge of collapse

The fall in exports, the real estate crisis and the weakness of consumption are slowing down Chinese growth. Youth unemployment is at record highs. The central bank is trying to counter this. But China’s problems are much more explosive than officially admitted – and they are strategic in nature.

The Chinese economy is faltering. For years, Beijing has exploded in self-confidence and confidence in the future with miraculous economic numbers. Now, the downward momentum seems to have started everywhere: exports fell 7.5% year-on-year in May and imports fell 4.5%. Production, real estate sales, retail sales, the labor market, everything is weakening. In May, urban youth unemployment hit a record high of 20.8%. The Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to its lowest level in five months in May, clearly signaling a slowdown. Car sales hit a measly 10.6 million in the first five months, annual sales figures of 27 million (average of the last seven years) are almost never reached and a brutal battle of rebates has gripped the market. Chinese auto trade. In order to support the economy, the Chinese central bank is currently lowering interest rates and injecting 237 billion yuan (30.6 billion euros) into the economy. But new money will hardly alleviate the problems.

The Institute for World Economics warns: “The fall in house prices and the financial problems of many property developers have not only dampened construction activity, but have also had a negative impact on consumer spending. ” Analysts point out that China is not just in short-term trouble. Four issues are also weakening China strategically and could mean that China’s long-term rise has come to an end and the country has passed its zenith.

A nation is shrinking

First of all China is plunged into a demographic crisis. Chinese society is aging and shrinking rapidly. For the first time in over sixty years, more people died in China than were born in 2022. Only 9.6 million Chinese were born in 2023, in 2022 there were had a million more. With 10.41 million dead, China has officially decreased by 800,000 people. The process will now accelerate – this is a long-term consequence of the one-child policy. On the one hand, India has overtaken China as the most populous country in the world. On the other hand, demographers have determined that China will be reduced by 10,000 people every day in the coming years. By 2050, according to UN forecasts, the population is expected to drop by 109 million.

With China not allowing any significant immigration, the shrinking and aging population is threatened with considerable social upheaval. From the health system to the pension system, conflicts are multiplying. At the same time, the working population and the consumer market will shrink. The whole pattern of China’s rise is thus fundamentally reversed. The National Health Commission predicts that the number of retirees will rise from 280 million to more than 400 million by 2035. Financing this poses huge problems for Chinese leaders.

lone giant

Secondly China is in a crisis of isolation. China has very few real allies. Unlike the West, which has created a global federation of states with the same value orientation, China is culturally and politically quite alone on the world stage. Worse still, almost all direct neighbors are at critical distance, competitive or openly hostile to China. Language, script, norms and identity could hardly be exported either. This puts China’s growing power in an isolation trap.

China is trying to compensate for the isolation complex with new military aggression. The repressive annexation of Hong Kong and the military pressure on Taiwan testify to this. Conflicts with the Philippines, Japan and Vietnam in the South China Sea too. There are even regular skirmishes with India. Similar to Russia, a destructive foreign policy discharge energy is brewing. The risk that China will soon start a war is now real.

This, in turn, means that growing swaths of the global economy are now opting for “decoupling” and making themselves more independent – if only out of economic rationality – from a China that is becoming increasingly more precarious and aggressive. Western companies are trying to relocate their operations to other countries, either by relocating them to the United States or by “shorting” them to more democratic and human rights-respecting countries. This makes other places in Asia more attractive. The effect is already being felt: analysts expect higher GDP growth in Vietnam and India in 2023 than in the Middle Kingdom. Last year, China accounted for just 50.7% of US imports from Asia; In 2013, it was still over 70%.

The real estate bubble

Third China is slipping into an economic model crisis. The domestic real estate boom and aggressive exports of manufactured goods overseas have fueled China’s boom for four decades. Both are over now. The property bubble is bursting, China is sitting on an unsold stock of more than 50 million apartments, even the major property groups are experiencing financial difficulties. Everywhere, there are debt imbalances in the real estate sector, which represents 30% of the global economy. The struggling giant Evergrande was just the beginning. About 30 other real estate companies either defaulted on repayments to investors or began restructuring. China’s top-selling real estate group, Country Garden, reports that property markets have “quickly slipped into a serious depression”. Chinese construction companies rely heavily on selling properties long before they are built to maintain liquidity. But now sales have plummeted, leading to a chain reaction of financial problems. Land sales fell 22% in the first quarter of 2023. Due to weak demand, sellers in some cities in China are now offering apartments with a welcome fee to attract buyers in the first place.

The real estate crash also had a political impact. For years, Chinese local governments financed themselves mainly by selling land to real estate companies. They too are in trouble now – like millions of individuals. Because more than 70% of Chinese assets are related to real estate.

And the second pillar of the economic model is also shaking. Exports are weak because China is no longer a cheap place to produce, global competition is pressing, and the West is asserting its own interests more clearly in trade relations. For example, restrictions imposed by the United States on chip exports to China prevent investment. China stands to lose the technology cold war between China and the United States, mainly because more and more trading partners become increasingly critical. At present, it looks like India in particular could take advantage of China’s renewed weakness. Overall, China has found itself in a situation where it is much more dependent on Europe and the United States than the other way around. Last year, China exported 6.4 million 40ft containers to Europe, while Europe only shipped 1.6 million containers to China. Last year, the value of EU exports to China was only 23% higher than that of EU exports to Switzerland. China must therefore seek compromises with the West. The semiconductor war with the United States is a demonstration of the balance of power in favor of the West.

power struggle at the top

Fourth the crisis of the political system reaches its climax. The tough corona politics and arbitrary lockdowns and their chaotic end in December 2022 have shaken trust in political leaders. There is an open power struggle between the new business elite and the party leadership, with Communist Party policymakers increasingly relying on repression. And that, in turn, is bad for the economy. In a remarkable doctrine, President Xi Jinping recently advocated doing business more according to “Marxist” values ​​in the future. All alarm bells are ringing, and not just among global investors. It is also an indication that the regime is afraid of losing power.

Diplomats in Beijing are increasingly reporting internal tensions within the elite. The President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, Jrg Wuttke, warns in Schweizer “Techmarket”: “China is not only suffering from the headwind in the real estate market and with the problem of highly indebted local governments, but also due to the technological war with the United States, which considerably weakens the ability to innovation. The loss of confidence of private entrepreneurs in the country is also serious. There are still individual areas where private entrepreneurs can shine, for example electric vehicles or renewable energy. But there is great uncertainty in the sector Important people are demoralized and It’s as if Bill Gates is turning his back on the USA “The campaign of intimidation against bankers, accused of being hedonists, does not help either. Influential investment banker Bao Fan was recently arrested. The party leadership repeatedly alienates private entrepreneurs.” Wuttke summarizes the situation as follows: “China is becoming more and more anti-control and more and more communist. This, however, is a sure sign of a crisis. impending economy.