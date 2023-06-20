An ally of Erdogan denounces a “painful” rise in Turkish rates





Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s influential partner in his ruling coalition warned on Tuesday that the government must take “painful” economic stimulus measures, including interest rate hikes. The comments from MHP party leader Devlet Bahceli provided important political cover for Erdogan’s new economic team to pursue a more conventional approach to addressing the woes that are piling up in Turkey. The central bank will hold its first policy meeting on Thursday since Erdogan unexpectedly filled his government with market-friendly officials after winning a hard-fought re-election last month. Turkey’s annual inflation rate is around 40% and its central bank reserves are at historic lows after two years of Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies. Erdogan appointed respected economist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister and former Wall Street executive Hafize Gaye Erkan as head of Turkey’s central bank in a reshuffle that has filled foreign investors with hope. last month. Both have promoted conventional policies that include interest rate hikes to fight inflation – the opposite of the approach long supported by Erdogan. The Turkish leader said last week that he “accepts” the changes his new economic team would like to pursue. But Erdogan added that he still believed high interest rates were contributing to inflation and that his view on the economy had not changed. Bahceli echoed those remarks. “The MHP’s view on interest rates is clear, it has not changed. In theory and in practice, an increase in interest rates is a political choice that discourages investment, hinders production and makes the need for credit more expensive,” he told members of his party in parliament. “However, there are short-term and sometimes painful steps that need to be taken for Turkey to achieve economic stability, and it has become unavoidable to bear the current burden.” – Litmus test – Bahceli’s comments come two days before the central bank holds one of its most important policy meetings in years. Erdogan went through a series of central bank chiefs before finding one ready to cut the key rate well below that of inflation. A resulting currency crisis sparked a new wave of inflation that saw consumer prices rise at an annual rate of 85% late last year. Turkey’s main interest rate now stands at 8.5%, still 31.1 percentage points below the annual inflation rate. Analysts see Thursday’s meeting as a litmus test to determine how much leeway Erkan has to raise rates. Bahceli plays an outsized role in Turkish politics despite representing a fringe ultranationalist party that garnered 10% of the vote in polls last month. His alliance with Erdogan has allowed the president’s AKP, who is of Islamic origin, to control parliament and push through policies without needing opposition support. Bahceli often expresses ideas that end up being part of Erdogan’s ruling strategy. The two hold regular private meetings setting the course of Turkey. Turkey’s inflation slowdown this year could be threatened by the government’s huge spending on campaign promises that Erdogan showered on his supporters ahead of the vote. One of them was to increase the minimum wage for the second time this year. The new net monthly minimum wage of 11,402 lire ($485) announced on Tuesday is more than double the wage set at the end of last year.

