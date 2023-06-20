Donald Trump swears it was his idea that Ivanka and Jared abandon him in a second administration





For more than a year now, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have made more than a little clear that they really don’t want to be publicly associated with Donald Trump, whose extensive legal troubles and habit of inciting insurgencies turned out to be a net negative. for their social position. The former first daughter and her son-in-law sent this very obvious message through:

A New York Times article quoting sources familiar with the content of the couples pillow talk, who insisted they knew as early as Nov. 5, 2020 that Trump had lost the 2020 election and that Ivanka had only joined the then-president at the Ellipse on January 6 for fear that he would do something crazy; A minimal statement from Ivanka following her father’s Manhattan indictment that did not suggest that she believed he was innocent of the crimes he had been charged with; No statement following his indictment by Justice Department on numerous federal charges; A pattern that suggests that if Ivanka or Jared spot the ex-president walking down the street, they’ll rush into a store or down an alley and hope he didn’t see them; The very public breakup letter issued by the former first daughter in which she said she was done with politics, making it clear that she would not be joining her father’s 2024 campaign for a second term.

All of this has undoubtedly been extremely embarrassing for Trump, whose narcissism has been thoroughly documented, especially since Ivanka has long been known as his favorite child. But according to the former guy, it was his idea to let the Trump-Kushners out of a potential second term.

Asked by Fox News Brett Baier during an interview partially aired Monday whether Ivanka or Jared would return for another stint in Washington, Trump replied, I said, enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family. He added: No one has been through what my family has been through, complaining that Ivanka made a fortune with a really successful clothing line before becoming one of her advisors, then felt compelled to [close] it’s rising. (Trump didn’t mention sales were down at the company before Ivanka shut down.) The ex-president separately suggested that people should feel bad for Eric Trump, who went from excellent grades. to subpoenas. He is a handsome young man, good student, good everything. Arrive, doing wonderfully, Trump said. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don’t think anyone in the world in history has ever received more subpoenas.

Anyway, speaking of people who most likely won’t join a second administration:

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2023/06/donald-trump-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-second-term The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos