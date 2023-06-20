Blinken’s Xi Jinping meeting fails to answer questions from China

Bret Baier Asks Trump How He’ll Bring Women Back In 2024, And Trump Says He Won In 2020

Former President Donald Trump told Fox host Bret Baier on Monday that he won “big time” in 2020, not just 2024.

It was Baier who forced Trump to consider the number of women leaving the Republican Party, especially after Roe v. Wade. Support for abortion rights has always existed, but it has never been stronger than it is today. Four out of five voters now support abortion rights, according to NPR.

Trump was asked how this strategy could be used to win back those voters.

“You’re not looking at the right polls,” Trump told Baier.

Trump just doesn’t know when to shut up. In a new interview with Bret Baier on Fox, Trump says the National Archives should have begged him to return the documents: “The only way NARA could ever get this thing, this back, would be ‘please, s please, please could we get pic.twitter.com/NKAcGUAJ7Q —MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2023

“What do you say to that independent voter who voted against you in 2020”, Bayer asked.

“First of all, I won a lot in 2020, okay?” said Trump with a pang of anger. ” Let’s be clear. I won in 2020.”

“You know, that’s not it it’s not,” Bayer tried to correct him.

“And if you watch all the tapes, if you watch everything you want to watch you look to ‘Truth to Vote’ where they have people stuffing the ballot boxes on tapes, or

“Mr. President, that was all examined,” Baier corrected.

Immediately, Trump attacked Hunter Biden, talked about the FBI and Twitter, then claimed everything was corrupt.

“But you lost the 2020 election,” Baier said.

President Trump: “I wish I was less combative, but I find the press extremely dishonest, and if I’m not combative, I’m not getting my word out.” pic.twitter.com/4ryt1DTw8B — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2023

Appearing to call him “Brad”, Trump said the “stuffed votes” and “everything including the 51 intelligence officers”.

There were recounts in all 50 states, Baier said.

“We’re trying to get recounts, real recounts,” Trump said.

There was no evidence of widespread corruption, according to Baier. “There were trials more than 50 of them by your lawyers, some before judges you have appointed.

“Look at Wisconsin,” Trump said without context.

“Without any proof”, Baier cut.

Trump claimed Wisconsin “virtually admitted it was all rigged. Other states are doing the same and it continues to be rigged…”

A number of cases of voter fraud have been investigated, Baier said.

“You know why Bret because they weren’t looking to the right things, Bret, said Trump.

For several minutes the interview went on like this.

When it comes to independent suburban women, Trump never addressed them.