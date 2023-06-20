Politics
Blinken’s Xi Jinping meeting fails to answer questions from China
Bret Baier Asks Trump How He’ll Bring Women Back In 2024, And Trump Says He Won In 2020
Former President Donald Trump told Fox host Bret Baier on Monday that he won “big time” in 2020, not just 2024.
It was Baier who forced Trump to consider the number of women leaving the Republican Party, especially after Roe v. Wade. Support for abortion rights has always existed, but it has never been stronger than it is today. Four out of five voters now support abortion rights, according to NPR.
Trump was asked how this strategy could be used to win back those voters.
“You’re not looking at the right polls,” Trump told Baier.
Trump just doesn’t know when to shut up.
In a new interview with Bret Baier on Fox, Trump says the National Archives should have begged him to return the documents: “The only way NARA could ever get this thing, this back, would be ‘please, s please, please could we get pic.twitter.com/NKAcGUAJ7Q
—MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 19, 2023
“What do you say to that independent voter who voted against you in 2020”, Bayer asked.
“First of all, I won a lot in 2020, okay?” said Trump with a pang of anger. ” Let’s be clear. I won in 2020.”
“You know, that’s not it it’s not,” Bayer tried to correct him.
“And if you watch all the tapes, if you watch everything you want to watch you look to ‘Truth to Vote’ where they have people stuffing the ballot boxes on tapes, or
“Mr. President, that was all examined,” Baier corrected.
Immediately, Trump attacked Hunter Biden, talked about the FBI and Twitter, then claimed everything was corrupt.
“But you lost the 2020 election,” Baier said.
President Trump: “I wish I was less combative, but I find the press extremely dishonest, and if I’m not combative, I’m not getting my word out.” pic.twitter.com/4ryt1DTw8B
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2023
Appearing to call him “Brad”, Trump said the “stuffed votes” and “everything including the 51 intelligence officers”.
There were recounts in all 50 states, Baier said.
“We’re trying to get recounts, real recounts,” Trump said.
There was no evidence of widespread corruption, according to Baier. “There were trials more than 50 of them by your lawyers, some before judges you have appointed.
“Look at Wisconsin,” Trump said without context.
“Without any proof”, Baier cut.
Trump claimed Wisconsin “virtually admitted it was all rigged. Other states are doing the same and it continues to be rigged…”
A number of cases of voter fraud have been investigated, Baier said.
“You know why Bret because they weren’t looking to the right things, Bret, said Trump.
For several minutes the interview went on like this.
When it comes to independent suburban women, Trump never addressed them.
Fox News Brit Hume: Donald Trump’s explanation of why he took documents is almost inconsistent. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/3598XunTaC
—Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 19, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://tickernews.co/blinkens-xi-jinping-meeting-fails-to-answers-chinas-questions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Blinken’s Xi Jinping meeting fails to answer questions from China
- Bollywood roundup: Kangana, Ranveer Singh, Raghav Juyal, and more…
- Spotify’s revamped desktop app lets you browse and organize your library the same way you do on mobile
- MDC encourages the public to water and cover trees during extreme drought
- CNN poll reveals how GOP feels after Trump impeachment
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Heart: What’s New
- PM Modi in US LIVE: PM at New York hotel, receives big reception from Indian Diaspora
- Hayley Atwell hails Tom Cruise as an “individual studio” | Entertainment
- A First Look at Pharrell Williamss Louis Vuitton Mens Debut Collection
- Asian stocks mostly slide after US markets close for holiday
- Professor explores relationships and technology in the workplace
- Royal birthday tribute to 106-year-old double heart attack survivor