Donald Trump, GOP outrage over Hunter Bidens traffic ticket indictment as House inquiry crumbles

Republicans were unimpressed and railed against the Justice Department on Tuesday after the agency announced President Joe Bidens’ son Hunter would be charged with firearms and tax offenses.

Reactions poured in on social media through comments to reporters just minutes after the indictment was announced, with none other than former President Donald Trump leading the charge.

The twice-indicted ex-president, himself facing more than 60 criminal charges in two prosecutions, raged that the Justice Department was supposed to give Mr Biden a ticket, although the DoJ statement indicated that Mr. Biden would be required to report to a probation officer. up to two years.

“Wow! Biden’s corrupt DOJ just eliminated hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a simple ‘traffic ticket’. Our system is BROKEN!” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He added: People are going wild over the Hunter Biden scam with the DOJ!

James Comer, the GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee, reacted similarly. Mr. Comers’ committee is leading the House Republican majority’s efforts to investigate the Biden family over long-running allegations that have circulated to the right about the president and his family allegedly peddling influence in China and Ukraine .

Hunter Biden gets off with a slap on the wrist when mounting evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens are engaged in a pattern of bribery, influence peddling and possibly kickbacks -wine, the congressman wrote.

Others aligned with Mr. Trump were of the same opinion, although the reaction of the GOP establishment and, in particular, Senate Republicans was particularly muted when the news broke.

Most of those who criticized the development seemed fixated on the idea that the DoJ was ignoring the more serious charges of which the young Biden was supposedly guilty. But no hard evidence or witnesses have emerged to prove the existence of the influence peddling scheme that Republicans have long claimed the Biden family participated in around the world, in countries like Ukraine and China. Mr. Comers’ committee led efforts to produce such evidence, but at present the allegations have largely centered on vague language that the GOP has sought to present as evidence of a crime.

This was evident in the commentary of Byron Donalds, a freshman Florida House Representative who has indulged himself with the pro-Trump right.

When is the evasion of millions in federal income taxes a slap on the wrist? asked Mr. Donalds. @POTUS, where is YOUR $5 million from Burisma?

The plea deal is also likely to cause consternation in pro-Trump circles, as the presidents’ former allies have regularly insisted that there should have been no difference between the way Mr Trump and the president’s son have been dealt with, despite the fact that the former president faces the sole charge. obstructing investigators.

There was already evidence of this line of thinking from Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, who complained that the deal reeks of patronage.

