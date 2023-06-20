Visit AMMAN Smelter, President Joko Widodo supports completion of smelter construction in 2024

SUMBAWA WEST, samawarea.com (June 20, 2023) President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the copper smelter area owned by PT Amman Mineral Industri (AMMAN) on Tuesday (20/6), to witness first-hand the development of a national strategic project that achieved progress of up to 51.63%.

On this occasion, the President received a detailed explanation regarding AMMAN’s mining operations at the Batu Hijau open pit mine and the copper concentrate processing line, which will flow downstream to the AMMAN smelter currently in construction. In addition, the potential capacity of the smelter and its future economic impact became the topic of discussion between President Joko Widodo and AMMAN President-Commissioner Hilmi Panigoro and AMMAN President-CEO Rachmat Makkasau.

“I just want to make sure progress is on plan and will be completed by the middle of next year,” President Jokowi told the media team.

President Joko Widodo has repeatedly stressed the importance of downstream industries in order to realize mining downstream industries that benefit the national economy. The President’s statement is based on the results of the latest AMMAN smelter construction progress audit conducted by an independent auditor which reached 51.63%. God willing, by mid-2024 it will be completed, the president said.

In agreement with President Joko Widodo, AMMAN CEO Rachmat Makkasau explained that the smelter, which has a capacity of 900,000 tons of copper concentrate per year, is trying to be completed according to the government’s new target. , namely May 2024.

We explained to Mr. President that currently AMMAN pursues the objective of completing the construction of the smelter within the regulatory deadline, namely the end of May 2024. However, we also explained that during a pandemic, AMMAN had to to face various external obstacles, including delays in the manufacturing rate of foundry instruments overseas. “We expect Mr. President’s full support, so that the construction of the smelter can be completed on time, through synergistic collaboration with all relevant government agencies or agencies,” Rachmat added.

Rachmat added that this 51.63% development achievement was proof of AMMAN’s commitment to supporting the government’s mining industry downstream program as stipulated in the Minerba Law (UU).

On the construction side, the installation of the piles for the main building of the AMMAN smelter is completely completed. Fabrication of various heavy equipment and basic construction structures was also completed in late February 2023, and installation began two months later.

The supply of goods also reached 60%. The theoretical absorption of the project costs exceeded 507.53 million USD, out of a total investment of 982.99 million USD. This calculation is in line with the realization of the absorption of the budget for the construction of the foundry, which includes the physical construction as well as the purchase of equipment and machinery for the operations.

President Joko Widodo hopes that the copper cathode derivative produced will also be industrialized. He further recalled that when the construction of various smelters are completed and ready to produce, both from nickel, copper, bauxite and tin, they are expected to add value to the national economy.

To provide added value both in the form of export value, also adding to the jobs needed by the community, the president said.

For the record, the contribution of the mining sector, of which AMMAN is the largest contributor,

to the Regional Gross Domestic Product (GRDP) of West Sumbawa Regency (KSB) reaching 82 percent, and the GRDP of West Nusa Tenggara Province (NTB) reaching 17.3 percent.

Currently, more than 17,000 employees work at the Batu Hijau site for mining operations and various other development projects. The absorption of AMMAN’s workforce and business partners who come from local residents of West Sumbawa and West Nusa Tenggara regencies also reaches almost 75%.

AMMAN always conducts operations with sustainable principles. One of them is the current operation of Indonesia’s largest ground-based PLTS for mining operations, with a peak capacity of 26.8 megawatts since June 2022. With this PLTS, the Company can help reduce CO2 emissions up to 40,000 tonnes/year.

Increasing the productivity and efficiency of haul trucks can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30%. “We will continue to innovate to be more productive and efficient. Copper output from the Batu Hijau mine will become a very important commodity to support clean energy technologies, such as components for electric vehicle batteries. Apart from this, the positive socio-economic impact of the growth of the company and the region is also our goal of achievement,” concluded Rachmat.

Accompanying the President on this working visit, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordinating Council Bahlil Lahadalia, Governor of West Nusa Tenggara Zulkieflimansyah and Regent of West Sumbawa Regency W. Musyafirin.

About AMMAN

PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk (AMMAN) is a group of companies operating the largest copper and gold mine in Indonesia, through its subsidiary PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT). In addition to extracting minerals at the Batu Hijau site, West Sumbawa Regency (KSB), AMNT also carries out ore processing activities to make concentrate, as well as exploration activities for the Elang block.

Through its subsidiary PT Amman Mineral Industri (AMIN), a copper smelter and a precious metals refinery (PMR) are also under construction and are expected to be operational in 2024. In the six years since the acquisition of the Batu Hijau mine in November 2016, AMMAN increased operational efficiency and productivity to a record level in Batu Hijau’s history.

This success has translated into increased economic value, thereby extending mine life, as well as commercial and operational sustainability. AMMAN is always at the forefront of minimizing the environmental impact of its operations.

AMMAN has received several awards for its success in environmental management, including the Aditama Trophy, which is the highest honor from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). AMMAN’s operations are based on a vision to be a transformative organization that creates the best legacy.

AMMAN also carries out various initiatives to create a positive impact on the communities around its operational areas and promotes the values ​​of freedom, tolerance, self-development and prosperity for the local community.