Top tech executives prepare to meet PM Modi as China’s economy falters

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters upon arrival at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City on June 20, 2023.

As China’s economy falters, top US business leaders are making it a priority to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the White House, including dinner on Thursday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and fedex CEO Raj Subramaniam will be among several US CEOs attending the White House state dinner on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The state dinner is a first for India and is seen by New Delhi as a coup.

“The opportunity is enormous. The administration is doing everything it can to give the prime minister a welcome close to royalty,” Frank Wisner, former US ambassador to India, told CNBC.

Other companies with large footprints in India will also send their CEOs including Marriott is Tony Capuano and Cummins ‘ Jennifer Rumsey, according to multiple sources.

The biggest deal to announce will be General Electric co-producing military reactors in India with Hindustan Aeronautics.

“Strengthening defense and security ties between the United States and India will likely be a major outcome of this trip, particularly on issues of sharing critical technologies and intellectual property of defense equipment,” said Safiya Ghori-Ahmad of the Atlantic Council, who previously worked on Senate foreign relations. Committee at CNBC.

Separately, CNBC has learned that General Atomics is set to strike a deal to sell new drones to New Delhi at a time when the country is trying to beef up its security.

Modi’s arrival in the United States follows a high-profile meeting in China between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies. China is one of the items on the agenda when Modi meets with Biden and US leaders on Thursday and Friday.

“The United States and India share a common interest in managing China’s rise,” Wisner said.

A separate Modi meeting with tech leaders is also in the works for Friday, where technology transfer and finding ways to diversify outside of China will be discussed, according to multiple sources.

With China’s economy slowing and political tensions high, American companies have taken steps to diversify away from the country. Apple opened two retail stores in India earlier this year after moving some iPhone production to the country. CNBC previously reported that Apple is also considering moving some of its iPad production from China to India, though unskilled labor and weak infrastructure present challenges for U.S. companies looking to develop their activities there.

Sources close to Modi say the Indian leader hopes to allay those concerns and see more American companies commit to manufacturing there as well. Modi would have met You’re here CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to discuss opening a factory in the country as well, sources previously told CNBC.