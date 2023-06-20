Judge Aileen Cannon sets ‘totally bananas’ trial date, but experts expect Trump to delay case





The Trump-appointed judge overseeing his Mar-a-Lago indictment has set a trial date for August, but legal experts expect the proceedings to take much longer, former President Donald Trump seeking to delay the deal.

Aileen Cannon, a controversial judge who previously handed down a series of rulings siding with the former president that were later overturned, has “almost absolute discretion” over how to run the courtroom, according to Politico. . This operational authority includes setting the trial date and determining the speed with which it proceeds, scheduling timelines, hearing arguments and entering decisions. The New York Times found that Cannon spent just 14 days in his already short tenure as a judge overseeing criminal trials, an experience that falls short of the weight of the impending trial and its implications. .

The Daily Beast reported that Cannon had scheduled Trump’s trial for Aug. 14, a far cry from most federal trials, which often take up to a year or more as all sides prepare for a legal battle.

“It’s completely bananas,” wrote Jose Pagliery of The Daily Beast. “Judge Cannon just set up the trial of Trump’s classified Mar-a-Lago documents in August. It’s 2 months away. warm up.”

After reviewing Cannon’s “entire criminal case history,” Politico reporter Kyle Cheney noted that the judge “always set a super-quick trial date, as a matter of practice, and then proceeded with it. repeatedly as trial issues arose. In each case, big and small, except for a few quick plea deals.”

The trial date “will not happen, with absolute certainty,” Cheney wrote.

“Despite what many Twitter commenters would like to believe, a federal criminal trial within a year of indictment is unusual,” tweeted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Attorney Bradly Moss agreed the trial date “wouldn’t stand”, but added that the “date that matters is the deadline for pre-trial motions” and motions to exclude evidence.

“These are due in four weeks. Trump barely has a defense team in place,” he wrote on Twitter.

“On the one hand everyone understands this isn’t real and is just set according to the timeline and the Speedy Trial Act,” tweeted former US Attorney Harry Litman. “On the other hand, having set the date, it’s more difficult for him, I think, to delay the past, let’s say next summer. Not that it won’t happen, but it imposes pressure.”

Noah Bookbinder, president of Washington’s Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, agreed with Litman’s assessment, writing on Twitter that “Cannon’s original August trial date for Donald Trump is to shake things up and get on with it.” comply with the Speedy Trial Act. It will be slowed down by many requests and has little to do with the actual trial date.”

“But to the extent that it is Judge Cannon who demonstrates that she will not unnecessarily delay this trial, that seems like a positive development,” he added.

