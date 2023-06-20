RECEP Tayyip Erdogan was sworn in as president of Trkiye after securing another electoral victory in the last narrowly held presidential election. Even a new cabinet was also announced, which clearly reflects Trkiye’s dynamic orientation of democratic standards. The secret leader’s selection as the new foreign minister and new finance/economy minister still speaks for itself. This means from the start that Erdogan took the right step in the right direction.

Economic recovery, social development, solving the collapse of the pound, seeking more and more inflows of FDI, controlling inflationary trends and constantly rising prices would be Erdogan’s main national priorities. . The fight against terrorism, the socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic realignment with all the countries of the region, in particular Syria, Iraq, Greece, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, the Arab Emirates united and last but not least the United States, would be the strategic priorities of foreign policy. In the elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a narrow victory over opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of elections on May 28, 2023 and became the first president to extend his term until 2028.

According to the official results announced by the Trkiye Supreme Electoral Council, after a strong turnout, Erdogan managed to secure 52.18% of the vote while his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu obtained 47.82%. After the conclusion of the presidential elections, Erdogan gave a speech thanking the people of Trkiye and declaring his victory in the elections as the victory of Turkey and its 85 million inhabitants. Thus began a new era of national reconciliation, reconstruction and restructuring in the country to jointly achieve the desired goals of socio-economic prosperity and monetary stability. After his victory, Erdogan was congratulated by the leaders of Pakistan, France, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Russia and many others. Chinese President Xi Jin Ping also congratulated him and urged working together to pursue common goals and strategic cooperation.

After being defeated in the election, Kilicdaroglu stressed during a speech at his party’s headquarters that he would continue to fight for real democracy. He further attempted to taint President Erdogan’s victory by stating that the elections were the most unfair elections in the history of Trkiyes and that Erdogan used his administration to pressure the people to vote for them. him. Even many Western observers and pundits have commented on biased media coverage, misuse of state resources and restrictions on free speech have resulted in the creation of an unfair advantage for Tayyip Erdogan.

However, many experts reject this notion and believe that Erdogan’s brilliant policies and plans leading up to the elections were the reason for his victory. Experts say Erdogan displayed his political wonder by creating alliances with other conservative parties, the National Movement Party and the Great Unity Party against the allied opposition. They campaigned for stability and prosperity, economic revitalization and security, which helped Erdogan win the support of millions of conservative votes. Erdogan’s political acumen and vast political experience proved vital against his opponents. Moreover, Erdogan has shown his pure leadership capacity through his inclusive policies and modernization of neglected rural areas. This helped him win the support of many of Trkiye’s poorer and rural areas and proved instrumental in helping him win 52% of the vote.

His policy of open borders and accommodation of Syrian refugees also proved to be a decisive factor in the presidential and parliamentary elections, as they voted for Erdogan against Kilicdaroglu, who insisted strongly that the accommodation refugees has caused economic hardship for Trkiye. Anti-refugee sentiment is high among the allied opposition as they have vowed to send Syrian refugees back, which has helped Syrian refugees vote for Tayyip Erdogan. Moreover, the vote of the people living on board also proved fundamental in his victory. Erdogan enjoys immense popularity among foreign voters, who make up a significant portion (3.4 million) of Trkiyes’ 65 million registered voters.

Also, the biggest challenge Erdgoan faced was the earthquake that devastated the southern regions of Trkiyes, killing over 50,000 people and leaving many homeless. Erdogan was quick to mobilize resources for earthquake relief and even launched a massive construction plan to create 600,000 new homes in quake-affected areas. Along with this, he was always present in the devastated areas, interacting with survivors and reassuring them, this display of compassion, kindness and understanding of human emotions helped him attract voters as he and his APK party won the majority in 10 of the 12 earthquakes hit regions. Through his magic, he captured the hearts and souls of his people saying he would work against the deviant, LGBTQ forces that threaten Trkiye’s conservative family structure. The opposition, however, seemed to be more inclusive and pro-LGBT, which further helped Erdogan gain more votes from Turkish conservatives.

