Xi Jinping boosts prospects of bringing Chinese soldiers to America’s doorstep with new military facility in Cuba: WSJ





China and Cuba are in advanced negotiations to establish a joint military training center on the island, raising concerns in Washington that Chinese troops and other security operations may be stationed just 100 miles offshore. of Florida, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. What happened: The proposed facility on Cuba’s northern coast is believed to be the result of an agreement between China and Cuba, which has yet to be finalized. The Biden administration reportedly contacted Cuban officials to try to prevent the deal from going ahead, citing concerns about Cuban sovereignty. The plan for a military training center in Cuba is part of China’s Project 141, an initiative by the People’s Liberation Army to expand its global military base and logistical support network. China and Cuba already jointly operate four listening stations on the island, which underwent a major upgrade around 2019. The new facility could provide China with a platform to potentially house troops permanently on the island. island and expand its intelligence gathering, including wiretapping, against the US Why is this important: The proposed facility has raised concerns in the United States due to its proximity to the mainland and the potential threat posed by a Chinese base with advanced military and intelligence capabilities in the United States’ backyard. A Biden administration official revealed that China has maintained a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019 as part of its global initiative to improve intelligence-gathering capabilities. The United States followed a planned visit to Beijing by a senior Cuban defense official, which U.S. officials interpreted as representing the next step in negotiations over the training center. The Biden administration has raised concerns about the planned relocation to Cuban officials in Washington. US-China tensions have skyrocketed in recent months over issues such as a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States before the US military shot it down, and close encounters between the nations’ militaries in the sky and at sea. Some intelligence officials say Beijing sees its actions in Cuba as a geographic response to US relations with Taiwan, as a previous report pointed out. Despite concerns, some U.S. officials warned that the parameters of China’s plans in Cuba are not fully known, and said the two countries would move cautiously to expand security ties. Cuba, several officials said, has reason to act cautiously, to avoid provoking the United States at a time when its economy is in a dire state and it seeks to ease imposed economic sanctions and travel restrictions. by Washington, as reported in a recent article.

