Happy 62nd birthday to President Joko Widodo

JAKARTA, Inisiatifnews.com – Today, President Joko Widodo has entered the age of 62. The Head of State whose nickname is Mulyono was born in Surakarta on June 21, 1961. He is the eldest and the only son of 4 (four) brothers and sisters.

Joko Widodo or Jokowi is the son of the couple Widjiatno Notomihardjo and Sudjiatmi. He has younger sisters named; Iit Sriyantini, Ida Yati and Point Relawati. Apart from this, Widjiatno and Sudjiatmi actually had another son besides Joko Widodo namely Joko Lukito but he died during the childbirth process.

Joko Widodo is the husband of a beautiful woman named Iriana. Then he is also the father of 3 (three) brothers, among others; Gibran Rakabuming Raka (1987), Kahiyang Ayu (1991) and Kaesang Pangarep (1994).

Moreover, Jokowi is also a brother. Some of Joko Widodo’s grandchildren include; Jan Ethes Srinarendra and La Lembah Manah (son of Gibran Rakabuming Raka – Selvi Ananda), Sedah Mirah Nasution and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution (son of Bobby Nasution and Kahiyang Ayu).

Born into an underprivileged family

Before becoming President of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms from 2014 to 2024, Joko Widodo was not from a wealthy or conglomerate family, let alone an aristocrat. He was born into a poor family. The life of little Jokowi was even so difficult that he had to become a worker to support himself. He had several jobs, ranging from trade, umbrella taxi drivers to porters. He uses all the results of his hard work to pay school fees and support his own educational needs, as well as pocket money.

Then at the age of 12, Jokowi began to dare to become a carpenter and saw to continue his father’s career. He practiced this profession until his adulthood and studied at a university in Yogyakarta, namely Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Educational experience

On record, Joko Widodo had studied in elementary school and then he continued his education at SMP Negeri 1 Surakarta. After graduation, he continued to SMA Negeri 1 Surakarta but did not finish until he continued to SMA Negeri 6 Surakarta.

In addition, he continued his studies at Strata 1 by taking the Forestry Department of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Yogyakarta. At the Faculty, Jokowi wants to learn about various things about wood, from how wood is structured, how to use wood raw materials, to its management technology.

Then, one of the other reasons he majored in it was because Jokowi wanted to further his skills in the timber industry. In addition, from a very young age he began to cultivate the profession of carpenter.

Throughout his student experience at UGM, Jokowi was also listed as a member of the Silvagama Nature Lovers Student (Mapala), which is a student activity unit for nature lovers.

Joko Widodo is also noted for having successfully completed his studies at UGM with an engineering degree (Ir). Due to his love for wood, Jokowi also completed his thesis with the title “Study of Plywood Consumption Patterns in End Use in Surakarta Municipality”.

Political career

The political experience he felt was during the Pilkada Solo in 2005. Joko Widodo was nominated as candidate for mayor of Solo along with FX Hadi Rudyatmo. Solo mayoral candidate and deputy mayor candidate pair received political support from 2 (two) political parties including; PDI Perjuangan and the National Awakening Party (PKB). Fortunately, Jokowi and FX Rudi managed to get the most votes and made him an official for the first time.

Then, during the 2012 Pilkada, Jokowi was promoted by the PDI Perjuangan to become a candidate for Governor of DKI Jakarta. He was paired with Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok) who came from the Gerindra party. Finally, he managed to beat his rivals at the time, namely Fauzi Bowo and Nachrowi Ramli.

After successfully becoming a regional leader in DKI Jakarta Province, Jokowi was again promoted to run for President (2014 Pilpres). At that time, Jokowi was paired with Jusuf Kalla (JK), who was a senior politician in Golkar and served as Vice President during the reign of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in the 2004 presidential election. The Jokowi-JK pair has defeated his rivals, namely Prabowo Subianto and Hatta Rajasa.

In 2019, Jokowi once again ran as a candidate for the incumbent president. He then took on KH Maruf Amin to become the cawapres. In the 2019 presidential election, Jokowi’s rival was still Prabowo Subianto, but at that time Prabowo took on Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, who is currently still active as Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, accompanying Anies Baswedan. And again, Jokowi was elected with the most votes and delivered Joko Widodo to the presidency for two terms.

LHKPN

As a public servant, Joko Widodo has been seen diligently reporting his wealth throughout his tenure as the President of the Republic of Indonesia since 2014. The report serves as accountability material to the state through the Government Officials Wealth Report (LHKPN) run by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

For Joko Widodo’s last LHKPN, i.e. December 31, 2022, the chairman reported that his total assets reached IDR 82.3 billion. The majority of President Jokowi’s total assets are assets in the form of land and buildings. All claimed based on the results themselves.

And here is a list of Jokowi’s wealth as of the last LHKPN report;

A. LAND AND CONSTRUCTION Total: Rp. 66,242,200,000

1. Land and Buildings with an area of ​​168 m2/150 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SUKOHARJO, OWN RESULTS Rp. 420,000,000

2. Land and buildings with an area of ​​838 m2/500 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SURAKARTA CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 7,785,000,000

3. Land and buildings with an area of ​​1120 m2/648 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SURAKARTA CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 6,720,000,000

4. Land and buildings with an area of ​​2185 m2/1600 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SUKOHARJO, OWN RESULTS Rp. 2,185,000,000

5. Land and buildings with an area of ​​1642 m2/1500 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SUKOHARJO, OWN RESULTS Rp. 1,642,000,000

6. Land and buildings with an area of ​​1773 m2/1500 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SUKOHARJO, OWN RESULTS Rp. 1,773,000,000

7. Area of ​​716 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SURAKARTA CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 3,222,000,000

8. Land and buildings with an area of ​​365 m2/60 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SURAKARTA CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 1,825,000,000

9. Land and buildings with an area of ​​302 m2/176 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SURAKARTA CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 2,416,000,000

10. Land and Buildings with an area of ​​1187 m2/120 m2 in the KAB / CITY of KARANGANYAR, OWN RESULTS Rp. 475,000,000

11. Land area of ​​673 m2 at KAB / CITY KARANGANYAR, OWN RESULTS Rp. 150,000,000

12. Land and buildings with an area of ​​2000 m2/1320 m2 in SRAGEN KAB / CITY, OWN RESULT Rp. 1,975,400,000

13. Land and buildings with an area of ​​2000 m2/1320 m2 in SRAGEN KAB / CITY, OWN RESULT Rp. 1,975,400,000

14. Land and buildings with an area of ​​2000 m2/1320 m2 in SRAGEN KAB / CITY, OWN RESULT Rp. 1,975,400,000

15. Land area of ​​585 m2 in KAB / BOYOLALI CITY, OWN RESULT Rp. 117,000,000

16. Land and buildings with an area of ​​1380 m2/138 m2 at BOYOLALI KAB / CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 276,000,000

17. 1000 m2 land at BOYOLALI KAB / CITY, OWN RESULT Rp. 200,000,000

18. Building area of ​​104.2 m2 at SOUTH JAKARTA KAB / CITY CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 3,500,000,000

19. Land and buildings with an area of ​​5362 m2/1992 m2 in the KAB / CITY OF SURAKARTA CITY, OWN RESULTS Rp. 26,810,000,000

20. Land and Buildings with an area of ​​2140 m2/300 m2 in the KAB/TOWN of KARANGANYAR, OWN RESULTS Rp. 800,000,000

B. TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT AND MACHINERY Total: Rp. 432,000,000

1. CARS, SUZUKI PICK UP 1997, OWN RESULTS Rp. 10,000,000

2. CARS, ISUZU TRUCK 2002, OWN PRODUCTS Rp. 40,000,000

3. MOTORCYCLE, YAMAHA VEGA MOTORCYCLE, 2001, OWN RESULT, Rp. 2,000,000

4. CARS, MERCEDES BENZ SEDAN 2004, OWN GOODS Rp. 125,000,000

5. CARS, MERCEDES BENZ SEDAN 1996, OWN GOODS Rp. 60,000,000

6. CAR, TRUCK ISUZU 2002, OWN PRODUCT IDR 30,000,000

7. CARS, NISSAN GRAND LIVINA MNIBUS 2010, OWN RESULTS Rp. 65,000,000

8. CARS, NISSAN JUKE MINIBUS 2012, OWN RESULTS Rp. 100,000,000

C. OTHER MOVABLE PROPERTY Total: Rp. 356,950,000

D. TITLES OF Rp. 0

E. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Rp. 15,338,433,676

F. OTHER ASSETS Rp. 0

DEBT Rp. 0

TOTAL ASSETS: Rp. 82,369,583,676

Here are the data from President Joko Widodo’s LHKPN report;

1. JOKO WIDODO / December 31, 2022: IDR 82,369,583,676

2. JOKO WIDODO / December 31, 2021: IDR 71,471,446,189

3. JOKO WIDODO / December 31, 2020: IDR 63,616,935,818

4. JOKO WIDODO / December 31, 2019: IDR 54,718,200,893

5. JOKO WIDODO / December 31, 2017: IDR 49,062,239,628

6. JOKO WIDODO / CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA FOR THE PERIOD 2014 SD 2019 / May 14, 2014: IDR 30.169.266.012

7. JOKO WIDODO / December 31, 2014: IDR 33,475,557,928