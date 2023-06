J rafalgar square, as many public spaces in London, is full of British Indian history. On one of its giant pedestals is a statue of Charles James Napier, conqueror of Sindh in 1843. On another is Henry Havelock, who defeated the rebels at Kanpur in 1857. On June 20, the square hosted a newer sort of Indian empire building the form of some 300 British Indians and assorted others (including The Economist) practice yoga. It was one of the first celebrations of International Yoga Day, a AND initiative launched at the instigation of Narendra Modi in 2015. Critics of the Indian Prime Minister’s Hindu-nationalist agenda view his evangelization of yoga with suspicion, given the practices of Hindu origin. The yoga chant Om is a sacred sound in the Hindu scriptures. Yet the annual yoga day is, like the practice itself, more obviously inclusive. This signifies increased Indian confidence and visibility and Mr. Modis’ genius for marketing his country and himself. Practicing on a daily basis, the Indian leader was to mark Yoga Day by leading a multinational contortion at the AND headquarters in New York. For many in Trafalgar Square, yoga was a spiritual, but not sectarian, response to the pressures of modernity. Inderpal Chandel, a 45-year-old woman from Hounslow, credited her daily practice with relieving a work injury that put her on crutches for 17 years: My life has been changed by yoga. For many too, it was a means of maintaining an Indian identity in the West. Yoga shouldn’t be downplayed for recreation, but enjoyed culturally and fully, says Mamata Subramanian, a 30-something raised in Ohio. Although relatively few admitted to being die-hard Modi fans, most credited the prime minister with raising the prestige of Indian culture, through yoga and otherwise. He’s not polite but he’s pushy, and that’s a good thing, says Mohit Singh Bharti, a 31-year-old mortgage adviser and immigrant from Jaipur. Yoga-wise, this journal agrees. Trafalgar Square, a place of protest and rejoicing, had never sounded with more civilized instruction than that offered during the two-hour session. Intensely feel the awareness in your toes. If any thoughts and feelings remain, relax and write them down. And, in front of the contraction of the diaphragm the endwhich promotes flatulence: If you hear noises, be indulgent with yourself and your neighbor. If it was rascality, as the imperialist Napier said in a much less benevolent context, it was very advantageous, useful, humane rascality.

