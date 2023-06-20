DA, ethics committee judge in Donald Trump secret money case, finding no evidence of bias





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s tumultuous views aside, Manhattan prosecutors say neither the former president nor his lawyers have presented evidence to support their claims that the judge in his criminal case secret has an anti-Trump bias. They urged him to reject defense requests asking him to withdraw from the case.

In court documents released Tuesday, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office defended Judge Juan Manuel Merchan against Trump’s claims that he is a judge who hates Trump, amplifying the recent opinion of an ethics committee judiciary that a judge in his position would not have to recuse himself.

The opinion, issued May 4 by the state’s Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee, suggests Merchan may have sought the advice of the panels as he struggled with the seriousness of his role in the case. and continuing concerns that he might be seen as having bias or a conflict of interest. interest. The notice does not name names, but the details match, with the investigating judge described as presiding over a criminal case involving a former official.

Trump’s attorneys argue that Merchan, a Manhattan state court judge, is biased because his daughter is a political consultant whose firm has worked for some of Trump’s Democratic rivals, and some of her rulings in two cases Trump-related priors have shown a pro-bent pursuit.

The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, in its opinion, concluded that a judge in this precise situation can continue to preside over the case provided that he believes that he can be fair and impartial.

Matthew Colangelo, lead counsel for District Attorney Alvin Bragg, agreed that neither issue was grounds for Merchan to step down. He described Trump’s recusal motion as the latest in his prolific history of baselessly accusing the country’s state and federal judges of bias.

The recusal decision is up to Merchan himself. He previously denied a similar request when Trumps company, the Trump Organization, was on trial.

Separately, Trump’s attorneys are seeking to take the case to federal court, which would also eliminate Merchan from the legal equation. A federal judge has scheduled a June 27 hearing on the request.

A message seeking comment was left for Merchan. Court spokesman Lucian Chalfen said: As this matter remains pending before Judge Merchan, we have no further comment.

Trump pleaded not guilty in April to 34 counts of falsifying business records. The charges relate to silent payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that Trump had extramarital sex. He denied wrongdoing.

The New York case is one of two criminal cases against Trump. Last week in federal court in Miami, he pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and taking steps to hide records and obstruct investigators. He is the first president to be charged with a federal crime.

In defending Merchan, Colangelo wrote that recusal is only required by state law where there is a direct, personal, substantial, or pecuniary interest in reaching a particular conclusion, Colangelo wrote. That provision does not extend to Merchan’s daughter working for Trump’s political enemies, he argued.

Merchans’ daughter, Loren, is a political consultant whose firm has worked on campaigns for prominent Democrats, including Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a claim included in Tuesday’s filing, Braggs’ political consultant revealed he had discussions with Loren Merchans last fall regarding potential campaign work. The firm was not hired, and Braggs’ consultant said he was not made aware of Loren Merchans’ connection to the judge until the time of Trump’s impeachment.

Trump, the leading contender for the Republican nomination in 2024, could face off against Biden again as he seeks to return to the White House. He and his allies seized on Merchans’ political connections by portraying his prosecution as part of a Democratic-led witch hunt.

Colangelo also took issue with the crux of Trump’s argument for the recusal: that Merchan acted improperly by getting involved in plea bargains last year for Trump’s longtime chief financial officer.

Merchan signed a deal that compelled former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to testify against the Trump company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence. That testimony ultimately helped prosecutors convict the Trump Organization of tax evasion, but the way Trump’s lawyers described Merchans’ involvement in the negotiations was factually incorrect.

At no time did the court seek to induce Mr. Weisselberg to cooperate against the defendant, or condition any sentence provision on such cooperation, Colangelo wrote, citing an affidavit from a prosecutor involved in the case. plea negotiations.

Trump attorneys Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche had also asked Merchan to explain three political donations totaling $35 that were made to Democratic causes in his name during the 2020 election cycle.

Merchan has yet to respond to that request, nor has he responded to requests from The Associated Press asking him to confirm or deny whether it was the person who made the donations, which include $15. for President Joe Bidens’ campaign against Trump, according to federal campaign finance. recordings.

The opinion of the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics suggested that, if a judge like Merchan made such small contributions, even to a political opponent of the defendant, he would still be able to stay on the case.

These modest political contributions made more than two years ago cannot reasonably create an impression of bias or favoritism in the case before the judge, the panel wrote.

The Trump case ended up in the Merchans courtroom due to a rotation in which judges overseeing grand juries deal with any resulting cases, depending on the court system.

Merchan also often handles financial matters and runs the Manhattan Mental Health Court, where some defendants have the opportunity to resolve their cases with treatment and supervision.

__

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-hush-money-merchan-judge-23d0e6761547ae7a363a5a52b186d494 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos