PM Modi arrives in New York





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for a 3-day visit to the United States. Chants of ‘Modi Modi’ were heard as he was given a grand welcome by the Indian community at New York airport. Prime Minister Modi took off from Delhi this morning for his crucial visit to the United States. He was received at the airport by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj. THE PM’S GREAT WELCOME TO NEW YORK PM Modi was greeted with a huge welcome at the New York airport, by members of the Indian community. While some tried to shake his hand, others tried to take selfies with the prime minister. The Prime Minister flew to the New York Palace Hotel from the airport. He waved at the huge crowd of people who had gathered outside the hotel to greet him. A few days before his visit to the United States, the Indian community had prepared to welcome him. Several members of the Indian community were spotted Sunday in Times Square in New York and at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, preparing to welcome PM Modi. PM MODI VISITS US Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York as part of his three-day visit to the United States from June 21-24. This is Prime Minister Modi’s first state visit to the United States during his nine-year reign as prime minister. He has been invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will treat him to a state dinner on June 22. During his visit to New York, he is due to meet with CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, scholars and health industry experts. He will attend the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 22 and will speak with Joe Biden before addressing the joint session of the United States Congress in Washington, DC. On Sunday, people gathered in large numbers at iconic locations across the United States to send a message of welcome to PM Modi. The visit is also seen as a turning point in bilateral relations, with deeper cooperation in the the defense industry and the sharing of high technology in the center of attention. Strengthen defense cooperationIndia and the United States are set to unveil a roadmap for industries in the sector to partner closely in co-production, co-development and sustaining sourcing change during Prime Minister’s visit Minister Narendra Modi in the United States. READ ALSO | India deserves much higher and wider profile: PM Modi before flying to US READ ALSO | ‘If not at the cost of…’: Pakistani minister on India, US deepen ties ahead of Modi visit

