Left-wing activists try to ban Trump Jr. from Australia ahead of his speaking tour





Left-wing activists are pushing to derail Donald Trump Jr.’s planned speaking tour of Australia, and a petition to deny him a visa to the country has garnered more than 17,000 signatures.

Former President Trump’s eldest son is kicking off a three-city speaking tour of Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne from July 9-11, organized by Turning Point Australia, a sister organization to the American conservative group founded by Charlie Kirk.

A Change.org page has been launched in response calling for Trump Jr. not to even set foot in Australia, which had just over 17,200 supporters as of Tuesday morning.

“Donald Trump Jr is an illegal drug addict who should not be allowed into Australia for the purpose of earning himself and possibly his father campaign contributions. Ban him from this country,” wrote Kris Eriksen, the founder of the petitions.

Donald Trump Jr. is launching a speaking tour of Australia in July. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

One signer commented: ‘Trumps have no place in Australia’, while another argued that the Trumps are anti-transgender.

“I have a transgender son, not only am I fed up with right wing ideology but I am also very frankly scared for my child’s life,” the second person wrote.

People calling for Trump Jr. to be banned from the country have also criticized his father, former President Donald Trump. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If Trump Jr. is not banned, the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism plans to protest his appearance in Melbourne. More than 260 people have expressed interest in going, according to a corresponding Facebook page.

“Trump Jr continues his father’s plan to create a far-right anti-migrant and anti-trans movement. Trump Jr is an aggressive activist against ‘gender woke ideology’ and ‘cultural Marxism’. His goal is to build a far-right movement that attacks the rights of women, migrants and the LGBT community,” the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism wrote.

“He was also involved in the anti-democratic bid to keep Trump as president in 2020, and he’s even more fascist than his despicable father,” the group said.

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is set to be a special guest on Trump Jr.’s Australian tour (Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The group, however, made it clear on its event page that it does not support travel bans as a matter of principle.

Trump Jr. is expected to be joined by former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment on opposition to Trump Jr.’s speaking tour.

Elizabeth Elkind is a political reporter for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/left-wing-activists-ban-trump-jr-australia-speaking-tour

