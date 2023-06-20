Politics
CGTN: Xi Jinping calls for actions to stabilize and improve Sino-US relations
BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets With US Secretary of State Anthony Blink at the Great Hall of the People in beijing Monday, the second and last day of the visit of the senior American diplomat to China.
&nbsp;
During the meeting, Xi called for actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations, stressing that whether the two countries can find the right way to get along depends on the future. and the fate of mankind.
“Planet Earth is large enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China And United States,” he said.
Chinese people, like Americans, are “dignified, confident and self-sufficient” people, and they both have the right to lead a better life, Xi stressed.
The common interests of both countries should be valued, and each other’s success is an opportunity for the other, not a threat, he said.
“The world needs stable China-US relations”
Noting that the international community is concerned about the current state of relations, Xi said he did not want to see any conflict or confrontation between China and the United States or choose your side between them.
“The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, and properly handle China-US relations,” urged the Chinese leader.
“In this way, they can contribute to global peace and development, and help make the changing and turbulent world more stable, certain and constructive,” he added.
Blinken said US President Joe Biden believes that the United States and China have an obligation to manage their relationship responsibly, which is in the interests of both countries and the world.
Translating bali common understandings in action
When Xi and Biden held their first in-person talks as heads of state on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on the Indonesian island of bali Last November, the two sides agreed to take steps to put China-US relations back on the path of stable development.
During Monday’s meeting with Blinken, the Chinese president reiterated that the two countries must remain committed to the joint agreements he and Biden reached in baliand translating positive statements into actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations.
He noted that competition among major countries does not represent the trend of the times, let alone solve America’s own problems or the challenges facing the world.
“China respects the interests of the United States and does not seek to challenge or displace United Statessaid Xi. ” In the same order of ideas, United States must respect China and must not hurt China legitimate rights and interests”.
China always hopes to see a healthy and stable China-US relationship and believes that the two great countries can overcome various difficulties and find the right way to get along on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he added.
Blinken said the United States was committed to returning to the agenda set by the two presidents in bali.
United States honors Biden’s commitments that he’s not looking for a new Cold War, he’s not looking for change China system, its alliances do not aim Chinait does not support “Taiwan independence”, and he does not seek to come into conflict with Chinarepeated flashing.
He added that the US side is looking forward to high-level engagement with the Chinese side, maintaining open lines of communication, responsibly handling differences, and pursuing dialogue, exchanges and cooperation.
Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of Chinatold CGTN on Monday that it was an important step for China and the United States to stabilize relations, with both sides agreeing to return business and people-to-people exchanges to normal after Blinken’s visit.
Monday’s meeting was the first time a US secretary of state has met with the Chinese president since 2018. Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China since Biden took office in early 2021.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-06-19/Xi-Jinping-urges-actions-to-stabilise-and-improve-China-US-relations-1kLNJcMwSwE/index.html
|
Sources
2/ https://en.prnasia.com/releases/apac/cgtn-xi-jinping-urges-actions-to-stabilize-and-improve-china-u-s-relations-408612.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CGTN: Xi Jinping calls for actions to stabilize and improve Sino-US relations
- Left-wing activists try to ban Trump Jr. from Australia ahead of his speaking tour
- US rejects asylum seekers at much higher rates under new Biden policy
- “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”: Gina Rodriguez Joins Season 2
- Survey: Here’s how to invest in a booming stock market, rising interest rates and an aggressive Fed
- Biden administration names Google chairman for chip research effort
- Berberine is touted as ‘Nature’s Ozempic’, but is it safe?
- The Defense Forces hosts the Wellington seismic exercise, in which 19 countries participate
- Indonesia to ban copper exports once Freeport and Amman factories open
- Paxton Whitehead, actor who found humor in the Stodgy, dies at 85
- 2023 CT high school girls’ tennis All-State team from GameTimeCT
- Beyonc honors Juneteenth by wearing black fashion designers