CGTN: Xi Jinping calls for actions to stabilize and improve Sino-US relations

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets With US Secretary of State Anthony Blink at the Great Hall of the People in beijing Monday, the second and last day of the visit of the senior American diplomat to China.

During the meeting, Xi called for actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations, stressing that whether the two countries can find the right way to get along depends on the future. and the fate of mankind.

“Planet Earth is large enough to accommodate the respective development and common prosperity of China And United States,” he said.

Chinese people, like Americans, are “dignified, confident and self-sufficient” people, and they both have the right to lead a better life, Xi stressed.

The common interests of both countries should be valued, and each other’s success is an opportunity for the other, not a threat, he said.

“The world needs stable China-US relations”

Noting that the international community is concerned about the current state of relations, Xi said he did not want to see any conflict or confrontation between China and the United States or choose your side between them.

“The two countries should act with a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, and properly handle China-US relations,” urged the Chinese leader.

“In this way, they can contribute to global peace and development, and help make the changing and turbulent world more stable, certain and constructive,” he added.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden believes that the United States and China have an obligation to manage their relationship responsibly, which is in the interests of both countries and the world.

Translating bali common understandings in action

When Xi and Biden held their first in-person talks as heads of state on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on the Indonesian island of bali Last November, the two sides agreed to take steps to put China-US relations back on the path of stable development.

During Monday’s meeting with Blinken, the Chinese president reiterated that the two countries must remain committed to the joint agreements he and Biden reached in baliand translating positive statements into actions to stabilize and improve China-US relations.

He noted that competition among major countries does not represent the trend of the times, let alone solve America’s own problems or the challenges facing the world.

“China respects the interests of the United States and does not seek to challenge or displace United Statessaid Xi. ” In the same order of ideas, United States must respect China and must not hurt China legitimate rights and interests”.

China always hopes to see a healthy and stable China-US relationship and believes that the two great countries can overcome various difficulties and find the right way to get along on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, he added.

Blinken said the United States was committed to returning to the agenda set by the two presidents in bali.

United States honors Biden’s commitments that he’s not looking for a new Cold War, he’s not looking for change China system, its alliances do not aim Chinait does not support “Taiwan independence”, and he does not seek to come into conflict with Chinarepeated flashing.

He added that the US side is looking forward to high-level engagement with the Chinese side, maintaining open lines of communication, responsibly handling differences, and pursuing dialogue, exchanges and cooperation.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of Chinatold CGTN on Monday that it was an important step for China and the United States to stabilize relations, with both sides agreeing to return business and people-to-people exchanges to normal after Blinken’s visit.

Monday’s meeting was the first time a US secretary of state has met with the Chinese president since 2018. Blinken is the most senior US official to visit China since Biden took office in early 2021.

