Prime Minister greeted by New York Indian community amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants





Prime Minister Modi received a massive welcome from the Indian community in the United States outside New York airport. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday for the first leg of his first state visit to the United States during which he will lead the International Day of Yoga event at United Nations headquarters and hold talks bilateral with President Joe Biden. He was greeted by a group of members of the Indian community in America, with the national flag in hand, outside the airport. Visuals showed PM Modi shaking hands with some of the members as they chanted ‘Modi, Modi’. Some community members were also seen waiting outside his hotel to greet him. Smita Mickey Patel, one of the Indian community members, told ANI, “I think his visit will have a big impact on the United States because he is also doing a great job globally. He helps the whole world with his pure heart and makes India proud.” Another person said she took days off to support and accommodate him. Although Prime Minister Modi has made several previous visits to the United States, this will be his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit, only the third under Biden’s presidency and the third by any Indian leader. “This is an important step in our relationship… This is a very significant visit, a very important visit,” Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told reporters on Monday. A key achievement that should be showcased is in the area of ​​defense cooperation, especially between the two countries’ military industries, Kwatra said, as India seeks to produce more arms and weapons. equipment at home for itself and also for export. During the three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will be hosted by Biden for a state dinner and a private family dinner, attend lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and will address a joint session of Congress for the second time. in nine years. He will address an invitation-only gathering of expatriate leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23. PM Modi will also meet US CEOs and lead an International Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-in-us-pm-welcomed-by-indian-community-in-new-york-amid-modi-modi-chants-4138471

