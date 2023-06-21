Politics
UK lawmakers approve report finding Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament
1/2
June 20 (UPI) — UK lawmakers have approved the final report of a year-long inquiry which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson guilty of intentionally misleading the House of Commons when he told it there was no hadn’t had lockdown parties in Downing Street.
After a debate, the deputies voted 354-7 Monday night to adopt the report of the Privileges Committee and the sanctions it recommends, including barring Johnson from setting foot on parliamentary property in the future.
Key Tories who voted in favor included Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and former Prime Minister Theresa May.
“It is doubly important for us to show that we are ready to act when one of our own, no matter how old, is caught out,” May said.
“After a troubling period in our political life, supporting the report of the Privileges Committee will be a small but important step in restoring people’s confidence in the members of this assembly and of parliament.”
Johnson has faced scathing criticism from a number of Tory MPs over threats in recent days against panel members – and one MP in particular – after Johnson called the committee a ‘kangaroo court’ , which meant that their security had to be reinforced.
“He’s a benevolent magistrate and he serves his constituents here,” said backbencher Angela Richardson.
“Shame, shame, shame on those working to undermine him and his future prospects. He is a decent and honorable member, as are all members of the Privileges Committee.”
The panel was made up of four Tory MPs, two Labor and one from the SNP.
However, the decision was not completely unanimous as there are 635 voting MPs in the House, meaning 274 abstained or were absent and just over a third of the 350 Tory MPs voted to approve. The report.
The seven Johnson supporters who voted against questioned the impartiality of the report which concluded that Johnson’s actions amounted to a series of serious contempts of Parliament and further that Johnson had attempted to undermine the investigation and was “complicit of a campaign of abuse and intimidation by the committee.”
Johnson will now be denied a pass for former MPs, but the report’s main recommendation – a 90-day suspension from Parliament – cannot be enforced as he resigned his MP seat for Uxbridge on Friday and South Ruislip.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was one of those who stayed away from the House of Commons on the grounds that he did not want to influence a ‘free vote’ – meaning the government does not require its deputies vote a certain way – and that he had official duties to perform.
But the Labor opposition said Sunak was “too weak to lead a party too divided to govern”.
Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Roberts accused Sunak of “cowardly evasion”, saying “his inability to vote says everything you need to know about his leadership”.
Johnson reportedly asked his supporters not to vote against the report because it was academic given he had already resigned as an MP, but opponents alleged the tactic was to avoid the embarrassment of showing the little of support he retained among his conservative colleagues.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2023/06/20/Parliament-Boris-Johnson-report/9421687248707/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hunter Biden listened to his lawyers, Trump should have done the same
- UK lawmakers approve report finding Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament
- June 21: Happy birthday to President Joko Widodo
- Polish meat giant supplies superbug-infested chicken to UK shelves The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (en-GB)
- Angelina Jolie’s godmother is a Hollywood legend and they have the sweetest relationship
- The Olympics (6-20-23) – Fikkle Fame
- Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring 2024 show
- Search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands resume months after his disappearance
- Gannett sues Google over ad monopoly allegations
- Some brain changes associated with obesity resemble those of Alzheimer’s disease
- Prime Minister greeted by New York Indian community amid ‘Modi, Modi’ chants
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Big Bollywood Musical Is Karan Johar Branded, Gets SRK Approval