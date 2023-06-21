1/2

The House of Commons voted overwhelmingly on Monday to approve the findings of an internal inquiry which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson misled MPs about the lockdown parties at No 10. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI | License picture

June 20 (UPI) — UK lawmakers have approved the final report of a year-long inquiry which found former Prime Minister Boris Johnson guilty of intentionally misleading the House of Commons when he told it there was no hadn’t had lockdown parties in Downing Street. After a debate, the deputies voted 354-7 Monday night to adopt the report of the Privileges Committee and the sanctions it recommends, including barring Johnson from setting foot on parliamentary property in the future.

Key Tories who voted in favor included Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and former Prime Minister Theresa May.

“It is doubly important for us to show that we are ready to act when one of our own, no matter how old, is caught out,” May said.

“After a troubling period in our political life, supporting the report of the Privileges Committee will be a small but important step in restoring people’s confidence in the members of this assembly and of parliament.”

Johnson has faced scathing criticism from a number of Tory MPs over threats in recent days against panel members – and one MP in particular – after Johnson called the committee a ‘kangaroo court’ , which meant that their security had to be reinforced.

“He’s a benevolent magistrate and he serves his constituents here,” said backbencher Angela Richardson.

“Shame, shame, shame on those working to undermine him and his future prospects. He is a decent and honorable member, as are all members of the Privileges Committee.”

The panel was made up of four Tory MPs, two Labor and one from the SNP.

However, the decision was not completely unanimous as there are 635 voting MPs in the House, meaning 274 abstained or were absent and just over a third of the 350 Tory MPs voted to approve. The report.

The seven Johnson supporters who voted against questioned the impartiality of the report which concluded that Johnson’s actions amounted to a series of serious contempts of Parliament and further that Johnson had attempted to undermine the investigation and was “complicit of a campaign of abuse and intimidation by the committee.”

Johnson will now be denied a pass for former MPs, but the report’s main recommendation – a 90-day suspension from Parliament – cannot be enforced as he resigned his MP seat for Uxbridge on Friday and South Ruislip.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was one of those who stayed away from the House of Commons on the grounds that he did not want to influence a ‘free vote’ – meaning the government does not require its deputies vote a certain way – and that he had official duties to perform.

But the Labor opposition said Sunak was “too weak to lead a party too divided to govern”.

Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Roberts accused Sunak of “cowardly evasion”, saying “his inability to vote says everything you need to know about his leadership”.

Johnson reportedly asked his supporters not to vote against the report because it was academic given he had already resigned as an MP, but opponents alleged the tactic was to avoid the embarrassment of showing the little of support he retained among his conservative colleagues.