



As a rule of thumb, it’s usually best not to pay too much attention to politicians’ family members. If elected children enter the political arena by occupying positions of public power or influence, for example, the norms change, but in general, the fact that a person is related to a politician does not mean that he or she is necessarily deserves closer examination.

With Hunter Biden, that rule was largely thrown out the window. President Joe Bidens’ son has never worked in the White House, appears to have no influence in any area of ​​public policy, and has never sought public office. It has nevertheless been the subject of intense Republican interest for several years.

It is in this context that NBC News reported this morning:

The Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware has reached a plea deal with Hunter Biden, in which he is expected to plead guilty to two counts of federal misdemeanor for non-payment of his taxes. Biden also faces a separate firearms possession charge that will likely be dismissed if he meets certain conditions, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Two sources familiar with the deal told NBC News it includes a provision in which the U.S. attorney agreed to recommend Biden’s probation for his tax violations.

As my MSNBC colleague Jordan Rubin noted in a related article, that means Biden, as part of his plea deal, is unlikely to receive a jail sentence.

Whether one considers this news worthy of national attention or not, it is certainly historic: it is the first time in American history that the child of a sitting president has been prosecuted by the Department of Justice. .

In fact, in the abstract, the circumstances are remarkable and, to some extent, encouraging. In the United States, we take the rule of law so seriously that Justice Department officials felt comfortable prosecuting a child of the incumbent president without fear of reprisal and without interference from the White House.

Indeed, let us also not lose sight of the fact that the prosecutor in this case was appointed, not by the outgoing Democratic president, but by Donald Trump. Joe Biden has kept David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware, in his post so he can continue the investigation into his son.

It is a reminder of how the system works.

That said, Republicans apparently don’t see it that way. Trump said last fall that the federal prosecutor in this case was instructed to do NOTHING, there was no such directive; the former president just made this up and this morning the Republican pointed to the Hunter Bidens prosecution as evidence of corrupt federal law enforcement, despite the reality.

Despite the case being overseen by a Trump-appointed prosecutor, congressional Republicans are throwing related tantrums, saying the modest sentence in the case is evidence of… something nefarious.

It’s not. What is actually proven is something altogether more important: Hunter Biden cooperated with federal investigators and listened to his defense attorneys. Donald Trump, on the other hand, refused to cooperate with federal investigators and thought it would be a good idea to ignore his defense attorney, especially one who said the former president would likely avoid indictment. they returned the classified documents and negotiated a settlement. .

This lawyer was almost certainly right.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claimed this morning that the Hunter Biden case is proof of a two-tier system. That’s true, but not in the way the GOP leader meant: there’s apparently a level for suspects who cooperate with prosecutors and listen to sane defense attorneys, and another for suspects who don’t. do not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/hunter-biden-listened-lawyers-trump-ve-done-rcna90198

