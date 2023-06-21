PM Modi in the United States | Narendra Modi arrives in New York; leading Yoga Day at the United Nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters upon his arrival in New York on June 20, 2023. | Photo credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York early in the afternoon of June 20 for his first state visit to the United States. The prime minister is due to lead International Yoga Day at the United Nations on Wednesday before flying to Washington DC for the heart of his state visit.

Landed in New York. Looking forward to programs here including interaction with thought leaders and Yoga Day program tomorrow June 21, Mr Modi tweeted.

Mr. Modi was received in New York by the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj.

Preparations underway

Meanwhile, in Washington, preparations for the visit were underway, with officials from both sides racing to finalize a joint statement from bilateral meetings scheduled for Thursday.

We welcome India for an official state visit to set our cooperation on an inexorable course as we support India’s emergence as a great power that will be essential to securing American interests in the decades to come. , John Kirby, who directs strategic communications for President Joe Bidens National Security Council, said during a press briefing.

This is the third state visit for the Biden administration, which has hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Defense-industry cooperation

Over the next few days, deliverables are expected in the areas of global health cooperation, the fight against climate change, defense cooperation, emerging technologies and space and in the field interpersonal exchanges.

The tangible results of the visit center on the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET), launched by the national security advisers of the two countries in early 2023, to improve and provide a framework for industrial and defense cooperation. between India and the United States.

A significant number of deliverables are expected from Mr. Modis’ visit, including an agreement between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the co-development and co-production of GE 414 jet engines in India , to fit Indian Air Force Tejas Mk-2 fighter aircraft. It is also expected that 31 Predator MQ-9 Reaper armed drones will be sold to India for a price of over $3 billion.

To coincide with Mr. Modis’ visit, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Pentagon, along with the Department of Defense, are hosting an event in Washington, INDUS-X, to bring together defense and security actors. emerging technologies space, to create momentum for some of the programs under ICET.

India’s growing commitment to playing an international role in the Quad (a grouping of India, the United States, Australia and Japan), Mr Kirby said on Tuesday, signified the growing willingness of New Delhi to join the United States in advancing a vision of a free and rules-based world order based on capitalism.

However, the Biden administration is careful not to link this visit to its position on China. When asked if Mr. Modi was invited to the White House for the purpose of countering China, Mr. Kirby quickly replied no.

Sensitive topics

More sensitive subjects, on which the Indian and American governments do not agree, are likely to be broached during Mr. Modis’ stay in Washington. Ukraine is one such topic and the human rights record of the Modi government is the second, according to Kirby.

The war in Ukraine would no doubt be brought up during the state visit, Kirby said, reiterating that the United States welcomes third-party peacemakers between Russia and Ukraine.

For the Biden administration, any viable solution should respect Ukraine’s sovereignty along its recognized international borders and should at least begin with a discussion of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan that he announced in November 2022.

On India’s purchases of Russian oil, Mr. Kriby reiterated the Americas’ cautious line that it was India’s decision, but the United States hoped that India would buy within the price of the G-7 oil from $60 a barrel.

Mr. Kirby also indicated that Mr. Biden would discuss human rights in India with Mr. Modi.

President Biden has never been shy about raising human rights concerns. And he’s not going to start wavering this week, he said.

Mr Modi is due to arrive in Washington on Wednesday and will visit the National Science Foundation with US First Lady Jill Biden in the early afternoon, where they are due to participate in a skills program and hold a moderated conversation with Indian and US students.