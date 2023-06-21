Trump Jr. calls for double standard in Hunter Biden deal





Donald Trump Jr. has spoken out against the plea deal Hunter Biden reached with federal prosecutors, saying on Tuesday it “reeks of patronage.”

“The patently politicized nature of Joe Biden’s Justice Department under AG [Merrick] Garland couldn’t be clearer today,” Trump Jr. wrote in a statement. “The plea deal they made with Hunter Biden reeks of patronage and brazenly reveals a system where there are two levels of justice, entirely dependent on your political affiliation.”

President Biden’s son will plead guilty to tax crimes in the plea deal reached with prosecutors and will enter a pretrial diversion program in connection with unlawful possession of a weapon, according to court documents filed Tuesday. It comes just a week after former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges of mishandling classified documents and attempting to conceal those documents from the government.

If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, Hunter Biden will likely stay out of jail.

Trump Jr., along with other Republicans, slam the deal Biden reached with federal prosecutors as a double standard, pointing to how his father, the former president, was recently indicted by the Justice Department. He wrote that while the Justice Department targets Republicans, the department will “protect” those with “the right last name,” like Biden.

“If you’re a Republican, Biden’s DOJ will throw the book at you and try to put you in jail for 100 years, but if you have the right last name like Hunter, they’ll protect you and treat you with kid gloves,” he wrote. “We are no longer a nation with equal justice under the law, but rather something closer to a third world banana republic, where the law exists to protect the ruling class, while targeting the opposition.”

“Imagine living in a country where the president openly tries to send the leader of his political opposition to life in prison, while granting his obviously corrupt son a favored deal to avoid jail and keep the scam going,” a- he wrote in a separate tweet. “I wouldn’t want to waste that 10% on the Big Guy!”

The former president also commented on Biden’s plea deal and likened the charges to a “traffic ticket” on Tuesday. Republicans in Congress have also pledged to continue investigations into Biden, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying the plea deal shows a “two-tier system in America.”

