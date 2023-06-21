Stories of Jokowi Eating with Prabowo in Bogor: Discussing Politics





Gresik, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo spoke about a special meeting with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Sunday (18/6/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi, who is also a PDIP cadre, also revealed the story of his time with Prabowo, the General Chairman of the Gerindra Party, while watching the FIFA Matchday Indonesia vs Argentina at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta on Monday (19/ 6/2023). “Yes, it’s normal, I meet ministers from Monday to Friday. But also Saturday and Sunday, it’s normal. Only something is downloaded and not downloaded,” Jokowi told reporters after reviewing the progress of the construction of the foundry in Gresik, East Java. , Tuesday (20/6/2023). The Head of State then stressed that being with Prabowo and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo was something normal. “Previously, I also ate with Mr. Ganjar Pranowo. Previously, I also ate with Mr. Erick (BUMN Minister Erick Thohir). As usual, I often had dinner, lunch with Mr. Luhut ( Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan) too often. It just isn’t uploaded,” Jokowi said. “Yesterday, because Mr. Prabowo really wanted to meet and wanted to convey something important, do not think that it is Sunday that I sleep on Sunday. So I accept, I accept, I accept. Because the time has come at 1 o’clock,” he continued. Then, did the meeting discuss the upcoming presidential election? “Yes, mainly politics, I talk like that,” Jokowi said without giving further details on the content of the conversation between the two. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article When Jokowi asks: who are the presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the PPP? (mg/mg)



