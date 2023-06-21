Rashida Tlaib to boycott Indian Prime Minister Modi’s speech to Congress: ‘Shameful’





Representative Rashida Tlaib has vowed to boycott Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to Congress this week, tearing up the leaders’ “shameful” decision to offer him a platform. President Joe Biden is expected to welcome Modi to the White House for a state visit aimed at strengthening US ties with India, a growing superpower and economic powerhouse in South Asia that could provide Washington with an ally amid a strained relationship with China. The visit is expected to begin on Thursday, when Modi will deliver a speech at a joint session of Congress. Modi’s visit is the subject of intense scrutiny from progressive Democrats. He has long been accused of violating human rights, particularly for the country’s Muslim citizens by revoking the special autonomous status of the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir in 2019. He has since imposed internet blackouts and a curfew in the area. Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who is among the most progressive lawmakers in the House, said on Tuesday she planned to boycott her speech, raising concerns about a number of alleged “human rights abuses” by Modi’s administration. The US State Department found “significant human rights violations” including extrajudicial executions by the government, torture, wrongful arrests of journalists and restrictions on free speech in its report annual report on human rights practices published in March. Representative Rashida Tlaib departs after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Tlaib has vowed to boycott the Prime Minister’s speech Indian Minister Narendra Modi in Congress on June 22, 2023.

Alex Wroblewski/Getty

“It is shameful that Modi has been given a platform in our country’s capital – his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modi’s joint address to Congress,” Tlaib tweeted. It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital. Its long history of human rights violations, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modi’s joint speech to Congress. — Congressman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 20, 2023 More than 70 Democratic members of Congress wrote a letter to Biden urging him to emphasize human rights when meeting with Modi. The letter was led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the Washington Democrat who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. In the letter, lawmakers urged Biden to “raise issues of concern directly with Prime Minister Modi.” They noted they would like to see a “warm relationship” with India, but raised concerns about a wave of human rights issues in the country. “You rightly said that America must ‘lead not only by the example of our might, but by the might of our example.’ You have once again made respect for human rights, freedom of the press, religious freedom and pluralism fundamental principles of American foreign policy,” they wrote. “Moreover, these principles are necessary for the functioning of a true democracy. In order to advance these values ​​with credibility on the world stage, we must apply them equally to our friends and our enemies, just as we work to apply those same principles here in the United States.” When reached by Newsweek for further comment, Tlaib’s office referred to his tweet. Biden and Modi are expected to make announcements regarding new cooperation in higher education, space and defense amid recent flare-ups in Southeast Asia tensions surrounding Taiwanese independence, according to the Associated Press. The meeting comes at a critical time for US relations as Biden seeks to deepen cooperation with India. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States and India were “complicated countries” before Modi’s visit, according to AP. “We certainly have work to do to advance transparency, to promote market access, to strengthen our democracies, to unlock the full potential of our people,” Blinken said. “But the trajectory of this partnership is unequivocal, and it is full of promise.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/rashida-tlaib-boycott-indian-pm-modis-address-congress-shameful-1807955

