Donald Trump’s opponents are going crazy





Trump has taken his rhetoric of self-pity and victimhood to unprecedented levels, accusing his real (and imagined) critics of political persecution for simply seeking to hold him and his own personal behavior accountable, an essential part of a healthy and functioning democracy. But in this age of cynicism and division, as more and more people turn to social media for information, Trump has been rewarded for his grievances with his best polls among Republicans than at any time since he was reluctantly kicked out of office.

As I was typing this column, one of my African students who only knows American politics on the Internet sent me what was one of the most alarming and consequential wake-up calls I have ever received. : Trump will win this election if they keep indicting him. In a perverse way, he’s probably right.

But there is another aspect of the Trump saga that is almost as alarming. It’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it affects a lot of media, academics, Hollywood, and everyday people. If Trump supports something, they oppose it. If it’s said by Trump, it must be wrong. If people like me attribute anything to Trump, like the historic Abraham Accords, effective border security, or a healthy economy, they’re calling you a betrayal or worse, a stooge. The mere sound of his voice sends individuals into a searing tirade, demanding he be silenced immediately.

Yet democracies must not silence those with whom we disagree, even if that disagreement is justified. And to be clear, many of Trump’s critics are so incompetent in their message and dogmatic in their approach that they bolster him politically.

The fact that some people, themselves dependent on a free press, seem willing to suspend the former president’s freedom of expression or seek to denigrate him and his supporters, only compounds a troubling situation. People should feel free to turn the page or change channels, but healthy democracies should never turn off the microphone. We should be able to disagree without being disagreeable; conversational instead of dismissive.

Democracies can survive negativity and division. But they cannot survive a rejection of the truth, because democracy depends on knowing and recognizing the truth. As soon as you stop seeking the truth or, worse, actively reject it, you lose this wonderful system of government.

For those who say I’m overreacting, maybe you’re right. We have surely survived worse. But was it conceivable so far that a president refuses to accept his electoral defeat? Were the riots at the US Capitol predictable until now? And could we ever have imagined our institutions of government and society that have ruled us well for 250 years so unpopular and distrustful until now?

Trump isn’t the only person on trial in Florida. The American system of accountability, law and order, checks and balances is also being challenged. If Trump were to win his case and continue to win in 2024, would the truth lose? And if truth loses, do we lose democracy with it?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/06/20/trumps-opponents-are-becoming-deranged-and-failing-to-stop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos