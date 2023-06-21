Turkish presidential elections bring stability

Turkish President Recep Erdogan has won his re-election bid, putting him in charge of his country for the next five years and extending his tenure as head of Turkey for a remarkable (and unprecedented) quarter century. The next five years promise to be full of challenges as Erdogan navigates a mix of domestic and foreign issues which, given Turkey’s unique geopolitical profile as a bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, will have both regional and global impacts. This is especially true given Turkey’s central role in NATO, relations with Russia, peace in the Middle East, energy security and the transition to a more multipolar world.

Turkey’s May 14 presidential election looked like a major political upheaval, with an alliance of opposition parties, led by the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, challenging Erdogan, who leads the People’s Alliance of which his Justice and Development Party (AKP) is the main member. When the votes were tallied, Erdogan finished half a percentage point short of the 50% total he needed to secure victory, sending the election into a runoff, which took place on May 28. Erdogan won with 52.18% of the vote against 47.82. % for Kilicdaroglu.

Despite the hype that surrounded this election, where it was widely believed that Erdogan could lose, the margin of victory was only 0.4% less than Erdogan achieved in 2018. legislative elections held at the same time as the presidential election of May 14 with 322 of the 600 seats in this body. Erdogan and the AKP therefore remain Turkey’s most popular political force and, together with their like-minded political allies, enjoy a public mandate to move Turkey forward over the next five years.

Geopolitical instability

This relative political stability contrasts sharply with the broader geopolitical environment in which Turkey finds itself today. Turkey is a longtime member of NATO, and its continued membership is seen as strategically important to securing the alliance’s southern flank. This role, which dates back to the Cold War with the Soviet Union, has taken on new relevance with the deterioration of NATO-Russia relations and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. NATO has strategically aligned itself with Ukraine in a proxy war that is increasingly seen as existential in nature by the parties involved. Under Erdogan, however, Turkey has taken a middle course, maintaining good relations with Russia while supporting Ukraine with military hardware.

The dichotomy between these two positions, and the political implications involved, is striking. While Erdogan has, in his more than two decades in political power, steered a Turkish foreign policy vessel that has chartered its own course independently and often in opposition to European and US interests, he does not has not sought, nor is he seeking, a divorce from the West. At a time when NATO is promoting the image of an alliance of unprecedented unity in the face of Russian aggression, neither Turkey nor Russia are seeking to cut ties with each other. Turkey’s geopolitical strength stems from its position as a bridge that connects Europe, the Middle East and Eurasia, physically, politically and economically, something Turkey and NATO seek to capitalize on.

NATO frustration

Whatever strategic value Turkey enjoys with NATO and Europe as a whole, however, is outweighed by the often frustrating political decisions Erdogan made during his tenure as Turkey’s director general. Military interventions in Syria and Iraq in the name of fighting Kurdish separatists (not to mention Turkey’s continued domestic repression of Kurdish separatism), as well as Turkish military efforts in Libya and in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Sea, have brought Turkey to the brink of conflict with its NATO allies.

These tensions, combined with Turkey’s decision to purchase S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, have led to sanctions and restrictions on the sale and transfer of military technology from NATO countries to Turkey which are generally not the characteristics of a healthy army. alliances. Members of healthy alliances also do not prevent decisions made by the collective body that ostensibly benefit the alliance. The current impasse between Turkey and NATO over Sweden’s membership is only the most visible and recent manifestation of the widening rift between Turkey and its NATO allies, which, if it progresses, could be catastrophic for Turkish-NATO relations.

Turkish repositioning

Turkey under Erdogan, however, is not constrained by the political conventions defined by Cold War alliances. Instead, Turkey has repositioned itself as a Eurasian power shaped by its status as a geopolitical bridge. Erdogan asked to join the BRICS economic forum and also approached the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) to become a member. These actions do not indicate an impending divorce between Turkey and NATO/Europe, but rather reflect Erdogan’s innate sense of realpolitik. This includes recognizing the realities of a world in transition, where old US-dominated power structures like NATO and the G7 are being matched by new Sino-Russian forums that challenge the so-called international order. rules-based with an emphasis on a multilateral approach to relations between nations.

European nations are beginning to come to terms with this new geopolitical reality. France has taken an increasingly independent path when it comes to relations with China, and its president, Emmanuel Macron, has requested and received an invitation to attend the next BRICS summit in South Africa. While NATO/Europe-Russia relations will continue to be strained for the foreseeable future, Turkey looks forward to a post-conflict world defined more by global multipolarity than American singularity.

From the Turkish point of view, this future is not a question of “if”, but rather of “when”. By maintaining its membership in NATO while pursuing policies towards Russia based on energy security and normalized relations, Turkey is positioning itself as the bridge connecting Europe and Russia in a post-conflict Ukrainian world. Likewise, the Turkish moves towards the BRICS and the SCO are not based on a severing of ties with Europe and the United States, but rather on the understanding that the bridge under construction is a two-way highway that encourages the transit in both directions.

Europe and the rest of the world are going through a period of unprecedented change, and the transitions that will occur over the next five years will be inherently destabilizing for most participants. Many in Europe and the United States were hoping for a different outcome in the Turkish presidential election. A political change in Turkey, however, would have been disruptive not only domestically, but also regionally and globally. Erdogan’s re-election offers important stability in this time of global transition.

Scott Ritter is a former United States Marine Corps intelligence officer whose service over a career spanning more than 20 years included periods of service in the former Soviet Union implementing control agreements. armaments, serving on the staff of US General Norman Schwarzkopf during the Gulf War and later. as Chief UN Weapons Inspector in Iraq from 1991 to 1998. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.