Prime Minister arrives in New York and begins a key visit to the United States | Latest India News

Washington: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday afternoon Eastern time (late Tuesday evening IST) to strengthen what he called bonds based on shared values ​​of democracy, diversity and freedom between India and the United States (US), with the two countries united to address common global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in New York(PTI)

In a parting statement before leaving New Delhi, Modi, who is in the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, said the invitation reflected the vigor and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.

Stating that the India-US relationship was multifaceted, with deep engagements across all sectors, Modi said the US is India’s largest trading partner in goods and services. . We work closely together in the fields of science and technology, education, health, defense and security. He added that the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) which was launched in January has added new dimensions and expanded collaboration to the industrial cooperation sectors of defence, space, telecommunications, quantum, artificial intelligence and biotechnology. Our two countries are also working together to advance our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister said.

In New York, Modi is due to meet with a select group of around two dozen people from sectors as diverse as business, the arts, the think tank community, health, science and later on Tuesday. He will meet with Tesla CEO, SpaceX and Twitter chairman Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Grammy Award winner Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on Wednesday morning Eastern Time. HT first reported on details of the event on May 31, where the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi, diplomatic representatives of the countries’ permanent missions to the UN, the Mayor of New York Eric Adams and members of the Diaspora are expected to join the PM. The UN, with the overwhelming support of member states, declared June 21 Yoga Day nine years ago. Modi said: I look forward to this special celebration in the very place that backed India’s proposal in December 2014 to recognize an International Day of Yoga.

He will then depart for Washington DC on Wednesday. In what officials on both sides and observers are already considering a historic visit, the prime minister will be given a solemn welcome to the White House, attend a state dinner hosted by the Bidens and a luncheon hosted by the Bidens. by Vice President Kamala Harris, address a joint meeting of the US Congress and engage with business leaders, Indo-American professionals and the Diaspora.

Modi said his discussions with Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our cooperation bilaterally as well as in plurilateral forums such as the G20, Quad and IPEF; the latter refers to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an economic grouping the United States launched last year with 13 other countries.

As the US Congress extended a rare invitation to the prime minister to speak at a joint House-Senate meeting for the second time, Modi noted that the US Congress has always provided strong bipartisan support for relations Indian-Americans.

Modi will address business leaders and professionals at the Kennedy Center in Washington on June 23, followed by a community event where he will address the diaspora at the Reagan Center in the US capital. Close people-to-people ties have been instrumental in building trust between our countries. I look forward to meeting the vibrant Indo-American community that represents the best of our societies. Modi also said he would meet with some of the top CEOs to discuss opportunities to improve trade and investment relations and build resilient global supply chains.

In an interview with HT this week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the visit will be defined by substantial results in defense, high-tech cooperation, economic investment and links between peoples. HT also reported that the US administration secured approvals for manufacturing GE F414 jet engines in India and other deliverables in space, higher education, semiconductor manufacturing , mobility and trade.