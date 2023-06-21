Jokowi’s birthday today, review full biography of President Joko Widodo





Jakarta – What date jojo’s birthday? The birthday of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) falls on June 21. This year is Jokowi’s 62nd birthday. Jokowi served as President of the Republic of Indonesia along with his deputy, Ma’ruf Amin. Here is complete information about Joko Widodo Full Biography. Biography of Joko Widodo When jojo’s birthday? Quoted from the website of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo was born in Surakarta, Central Java on June 21, 1961. Joko Widodo is the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia who took his functions on October 20, 2014. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Here is Jokowi’s upbringing story: SDN III Tirtoyoso Solo

SMPN I Solo

SMAN 6 Solo

UGM Yogyakarta Faculty of Forestry According to the Presidential Library of Indonesia website, Jokowi graduated from the Faculty of Forestry at UGM and worked for BUMN companies in Aceh province. Joko Widodo also worked part-time in her uncle’s furniture business. Jokowi decided to quit working and start her own furniture business. He and his colleagues formed a nationwide organization of furniture contractors for the Solo branch called Indonesian Association of Furniture Manufacturers (Asmindo). Jokowi also became president of the Asmindo organization. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo: Laily Ratchev/Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat) Career of Joko Widodo in the Indonesian government Prior to becoming President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi had held several positions in the government. Quote from the website of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, following the career of Joko Widodo. Mayor of Surakarta (Solo): July 28, 2005 – October 1, 2012

Governor of DKI Jakarta: October 15, 2012 – October 20, 2014

President of the Republic of Indonesia: October 20, 2014 – present Infrastructure development became a priority program under Jokowi’s early leadership. The development that is carried out uniformly in the outermost regions of Indonesia is carried out to catch up with Indonesia in this sector compared to other countries. This program is also accompanied by social assistance programs, such as the Smart Indonesia Card (KIP), the Healthy Indonesia Card (KIS) or the Family Hope Program (PKH). Since the start of his term, Joko Widodo has also pursued land reform, one of which is to speed up the issuance of land rights certificates to reduce the occurrence of land disputes due to the lack of certificates. During his second term, Joko Widodo shifted the government’s focus to developing and increasing Indonesia’s human resource capacity to be able to compete with other countries. The infrastructure development program continues in parallel. Profile of Jokowi: Family tree of Joko Widodo Joko Widodo married Iriana on December 24, 1986 in Solo. The following is a genealogy of Jokowi’s children, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Gibran Rakabuming Raka Kahiyang Ayu Kaesang Parangep Selvi Ananda (wife of Gibran Rakabuming Raka) Bobby Nasution (Kahiyang Ayu’s husband) Erina Gudono (wife of Kaesang Pangarep) Children of Gibrang Rakabuming Raka and Selvi Ananda:

– Jan Ethes Srinarendra

– The Lembah Manah Kahiyang Ayu and Bobby Nasution’s children:

– Sedah Mirah Nasution

– Cult of Al Nahyan Nasution

– Panembahan Al Saud Nasution This is information related to Jokowi’s biography. Thrilled jojo’s birthday! See also “Jokowi talks about the importance of choosing leaders for Indonesia’s progress”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (kny/imk)

