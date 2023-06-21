Judge in Trump classified documents case sets preliminary trial date for August 14





Former President Donald Trump’s trial on 37 federal charges is set to begin Aug. 14, a judge announced Tuesday.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon announced the date for the preliminary hearing on Tuesday, but the final date for Trump’s trial is subject to change as the former president’s legal team is expected to seek an adjournment. Trump has vowed to press ahead with his 2024 presidential campaign despite his legal peril.

Trump is charged with 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The announcement came just after Trump defended his storage of classified documents and pledged to pursue the 2024 Republican nomination in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Tuesday.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP SAYS ACCUSATION IS HIGHEST-LEVEL ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to pursue the 2024 Republican nomination despite his legal troubles. (Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

In clips previewing the interview, Trump defended his reluctance to hand over documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate while taking aim at the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) when pressed on details of the indictment by Baier.

“The only way NARA could ever get this thing back would be [to say] please, please, please could we get it back,” Trump said.

“They asked for it,” the Fox News host replied.

“No, we were talking,” Trump quipped.

MARCO RUBIO WARNS WE WILL PAY A ‘TERRIBLE PRICE’ FOR TRUMP’S ACCUSATION: ‘DO YOU THINK IT ENDS HERE?’

“They said you could return the documents, and then they went to the DOJ to subpoena you to return the documents,” Baier replied.

Trump noted that they had “never” taken this course of action before with a former president.

“Why not just put them back then?” Baier insisted.

“Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I was very busy as you saw,” he said. declared.

Trump is accused of refusing to return treasure troves of classified documents, among other charges. (Department of Justice via AP)

Baier said that according to the indictment, Trump ordered his aide to move the documents to other locations despite fully complying with the subpoena, “while you didn’t. “.

Trump said he refused to send the boxes to NARA until he had time to get his “things” out.

SEN. VANCE BLOCKS BIDEN’S DOJ NOMINEES IN RESPONSE TO TRUMP’S ACCUSATION: ‘THIS HAS TO STOP’

“Before I send boxes, I have to get my stuff out,” he told Baier. “These boxes were littered with all sorts of things.”

Former US President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, arrives at Miami International Airport to be arraigned. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump last appeared in federal court in Miami earlier this month to face trial on his charges. Protesters for and against the former president surrounded a Miami federal courthouse where the proceedings were taking place.

Fox News’ Yael Halon contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a Fox News Digital reporter covering national politics and major news events. Send tips to [email protected], or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/judge-trump-classified-documents-case-sets-preliminary-trial-date-aug-14 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos