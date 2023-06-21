Imran Khan on the failed India-Pakistan thaw and why he prepared for anything, even death





Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has been on the warpath on the streets of Pakistan against the military-led establishment since he was elected by parliament last year. Once considered a darling of the military and believed to have been aided by the military and its intelligence agencies in the elections that brought him to power in 2018, he has now turned against the military and its leader. In an interview with the Atlantic Council this week, he also claimed that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had often told him that the army was not equipped or prepared for a war with India.

In the interview, conducted on June 18, Khan confirmed there was indeed an openness to peace with India despite New Delhi rescinding Jammu and Kashmir’s disputed semi-autonomous status in 2019. and that the head of the Pakistani army was in favor of it. (Bajwa previously revealed the plan to reporters.) Normalizing trade between the two nuclear-armed countries was reportedly one of the steps to be taken before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could visit Pakistan.

However, despite managing to defuse a military stalemate in 2019, Khan could not explain why he failed to normalize trade with New Delhi after India changed its relationship with the disputed territory of Kashmir. removing its special status within the Indian union. Khan responded to India’s move to Kashmir by closing the border for trade with India.

I don’t remember the trade talks, Khan said. All I know is that there had to be a quid pro quo. India was supposed to make a concession, give some sort of roadmap to Kashmir, and then I was going to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Pakistan. But that never materialized.

The Bajwas Plan, which called for a ceasefire with Indian forces on the Line of Control in Kashmir, was a missed opportunity to establish a long-term peace with arch-rival Pakistan. I tried everything but hit this brick wall,” Khan said. And I realized it was something to do with the RSS-BJP [the Modi-aligned ideological movement and political party] mentality where they took advantage of the hostility with Pakistan. That’s all.

Currently, Khan says he faces nearly 160 court cases, ranging from terrorism to corruption to conspiracy against the state, a list that keeps him busy traveling to court for bail or bail. repair. The seventy-year-old former cricketer turned populist firebrand spends his weekdays commuting from town to town in protective gear to attend court hearings. Every evening, he addresses his YouTube followers from his residence in Lahore, which last month was surrounded by security forces.

Khan said he feared being jailed for the next two weeks, but admitted he was ready for anything, including the prospect of being murdered. (Khan was injured in an assassination attempt last November and claims to have survived another plot in March.)

Reviewing his performance as prime minister, Khan admitted to making political mistakes during his tenure, including granting an extension of service to Bajwa, who Khan said was responsible for arranging his ousting. He did not specify the exact reasons for their breakup.

Khan confessed that he depended on the influence of the military to push his reforms through parliament because he had a weak coalition government with a very slim majority. But this admission of needing the military to stay in power flies in the face of his claim that he did not need or get the support of the military to gain power in the 2018 general election. .

If you want a reform agenda and take on the big mafias, you can’t do it if you have a coalition with the government, with a narrow majority, you can’t do it, Khan said. So that’s the mistake I made. And that’s why I became more and more dependent on the army chief, because he could pass a budget because they had the power. This is exactly what is happening right now. If the military withdraws its support, this coalition would crumble within days.

Importantly, Khan also said he fired the current army chief, General Asim Munir, from his former position as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) because he could not work. with him. He did not explain why. Yet he went on to declare his willingness to speak to the all-powerful chief of the army staff now, but not to his civilian counterparts, an untenable position in a multi-party parliamentary democracy he wants to lead again. Claims by former members of Khan’s own party suggest that Khan sacked Munir because he alleged that Khan’s wife was involved in corruption; Khan has denied these allegations.

While Khan defended his economic and foreign policy record and claimed that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI, or Justice Movement) was the most popular party in the country’s history, he also claimed that ceding more space to Pakistan’s all-powerful military while he was in power was the right thing to do until it was not.

But as Pakistan faces the prospect of economic default and its quest for an immediate election seems to be running out of steam, Khan remains isolated. More than a hundred of his party leaders, including many senior MPs, have left the PTI, in what he describes as coercion by the military. Thousands of party activists face trial following the May 9 riots, when scores of Pakistanis took to the streets to attack government and military installations while protesting what Khan says was his provocative detention, designed to trigger mass outrage.

The country is going into a black hole, he said. The only policy is to get rid of Imran Khan. It is not a policy. I mean, what is the future of Pakistan?

Meanwhile, the military-backed regime continues its legal and informational crackdown on sections of the press and public that dare to support Khan on mainstream and social media. Moreover, while the military claims that Khan and the PTI leadership attempted to sow dissent within the ranks of the all-powerful military, treason by definition and by law, Khan has denied having active links with senior military leaders.

None of Pakistan’s foreign friends and allies have issued a statement supporting Khan. The US State Department said last week it would refrain from commenting because Khan is a private citizen categorization it ignored without expressing regret for his disparagement of the United States after his ousting. Khan continued to blame a senior US official for, as Khan claims, making his removal as prime minister a condition of US aid and goodwill claimed he watered down earlier this year while accusing Bajwa of poisoning the American view of Khan by Husain Haqqani, Pakistans former ambassador to Washington. (Haqqani has dismissed Khan’s allegations as baseless and his lawyer has issued a cease and desist notice to Khan, threatening legal action if Khan continues to allege Haqqani’s involvement in ousting former primes. ministers).

Further evidence of Khan’s change in position is his party’s active support for lobbying efforts inside the United States, including letters from members of the United States Congress chastising the Pakistani military’s crackdown. Moreover, not a single influential member of the 57-state Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a grouping Khan claims to have galvanized, has come out in favor of him.

Khan responded by saying that as long as he has the Pakistani people behind him, he doesn’t need foreign help. It’s unclear how he’ll do it now, given that many top leaders in his party have abandoned him after being arrested and released by the authorities. Khan claims they were coerced and appointed new, younger members to replace them. He firmly believes that he is still the most popular political leader in Pakistan and that will help him once again in the elections currently expected to be held in October or November.

Khan said popularity is the reason his enemies tried to kill him. As long as that reason is there, they could try again, he said. So in that sense, mentally, I mean I overcame the fear of dying. I feel like I have to be ready for anything.

Wajahat S. Khan is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Councils South Asia Center and an Emmy-nominated journalist and author. He is the former bureau chief in Kabul and Islamabad for NBC News.

Image: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures while addressing members of the media at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan, May 18, 2023.

