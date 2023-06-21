With her visit to China, Blinken opens a diplomatic path, but we do not know where she is going

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s long-awaited trip to Beijing shows the administration is keen to revive diplomacy and inject some stability into its relationship with China, but whether it was a success remains to be seen.

Blinken has spoken with both top Chinese foreign policymakers and even had an audience with leader Xi Jinping during his two-day stop in Beijing that ended on Monday.

But analysts say China-US relations are so strained that restoring some semblance of stability and balance will take much more effort and political will that will be tested by presidential election campaigns in the states. United States and Taiwan in the coming months. And while both sides say they want to reduce friction, their strategic assessments of the other have not budged.

“Under ordinary circumstances, a visit to China from the [U.S.] The Secretary of State would be an important visit and should have the effect of advancing bilateral relations,” said Shao Yuqun, senior fellow at the American Studies Center of the Shanghai Institute of International Studies, a think tank governmental.

“But this visit, while still important, is difficult to gauge in terms of how much it can move the relationship forward. At a minimum, I think, it can prevent things from getting worse, and if it can Doing that would be a very good thing. But I don’t know if it can improve things in bilateral relations. It’s still a question mark.

Ties between the world’s No. 1 and No. 2 economies have fallen to their lowest level in decades as disagreements fester on topics ranging from trade to Taiwan. Mutual trust is exhausted.

Prior to Blinken’s trip, the two governments sought to manage expectations, presenting it as simply an opportunity to exchange views and explore potential areas of cooperation. The trip was originally scheduled to take place four months ago, but was postponed after a Chinese spy balloon was tracked floating in American skies and shot down.

“The trip was about bringing the temperature down, not resolving fundamental disagreements.”

Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former U.S. diplomat, said Blinken “fully met the admittedly modest expectations of his visit: meeting with President Xi; in-depth, in-depth discussions behind closed doors with senior Chinese diplomats; avoid public acrimony; agree to some small bilateral measures; and unclog the pipeline of official bilateral contacts.”

The “deliverables”, however, were modest and the trip was about bringing the temperature down, not resolving fundamental disagreements, he said.

Bilateral talks continue, but domestic politics matters too

The two sides discussed increasing the number of flights between the countries, which are at a fraction of their pre-pandemic peak, as well as tackling fentanyl production and boosting educational exchanges.

Blinken invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit the United States and said he expects more visits from senior officials in both directions in the coming months.

That could help set the stage for smooth meetings between Xi and President Biden this fall on the sidelines of the G20 and APEC summits.

Analysts said the visit also allowed Washington and Beijing to signal to other countries worried about their growing acrimony that they were taking steps to ease tensions.

However, where it all ultimately leads is an open question, especially in light of the domestic political pressures that have been building in the United States and China.

“Diplomacy is always a series of tests” that are limited by the political environment at the time, said Susan Thornton, a retired US diplomat currently at Yale University’s Paul Tsai China Center.

“And our political environment on China in the United States has never been more complicated than it is now and it’s getting more complicated as we move into presidential election season.”

Several Republican members of Congress criticized Blinken for making the trip to China, saying it projected weakness on the part of the Biden administration and suggested it could harm US national security.

The basic strategic positions of both remain unchanged

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The American and Chinese flags stand behind a microphone at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing April 9, 2009.

Given the pressures, Chinese leaders will be watching whether the Biden administration can make policy adjustments and deliver on promises that some in the United States might see as concessions to Beijing.

However, a bigger issue for the future of the relationship could be the fact that the fundamental strategic positions of the two countries remain unchanged. Both sides recognized during Blinken’s trip the need for China and the United States to get along better, but they also dug into seemingly opposing positions.

Blinken presented the relationship as a fundamentally competitive relationship, while Chinese readings of the meetings indicated that Beijing believes this is an inappropriate framing of the relationship.

After his meeting with Blinken, the Chinese Communist Party’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, reportedly said “A choice must be made between confrontation, cooperation or conflict.”

“The root cause of the low point in China-US relations is that the US side has a bad perception of China, which leads to bad policy toward China,” he said.

Thornton said visits like Blinken’s are good, but diplomacy cannot be sustained without common interests or a common goal to work on and it’s unclear at this point where China and the United States can find them. .

“[W]We cannot continue to come together in meetings and air our grievances as this will lead to a continued downward spiral in the relationship.”

“A state of cold and competitive peaceful coexistence”

Meanwhile, in some corners of the relationship, there isn’t even a forum to air grievances. No apparent progress was made during Blinken’s journey to restart military-to-military communications, which Beijing has cut off despite rising tensions and recent “close-range” incidents in the air and at sea.

Wen-Ti Sung, a Taiwanese expert at the Global China Center at the Australian National University and a nonresident scholar at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, said strategic competition is the name of the game at this point and the only thing that remains is to determine the conditions under which it takes place.

“I think we’re seeing the United States and China settle into a state of cold, competitive peaceful coexistence,” Sung said.

“There are enough conflicts of interest at this point that a return to a relationship of commitment, as we had 15 or 20 years ago, is very difficult to achieve.”

Aowen Cao and Emily Feng contributed to this story from Beijing and Taipei.

