Reviews | Narendra Modi arms popular culture to spread anti-Muslim hatred





Comment this story Comment For weeks, criticism has been piling up around Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Washington. The prime minister and his Bharatiya Janata party have been rightly accused of stoking sectarian violence between Hindus and Muslims. The surprising and quiet ways in which the BJP has managed to co-opt popular culture, and in particular cinema, for political ends, have been missed in this discussion. The Kerala Story, a feature film released last month, is emblematic of this broader trend. The film purports to be a dramatization of a supposedly widespread phenomenon, telling the story of a Hindu woman who converts to Islam, only to be radicalized and eventually recruited to join the Islamic State. THE the trailer brutally shows a muslim woman brainwashing her friends to avoid hinduism. It shows a Muslim priest instructing men to seduce Hindu women, impregnate them, alienate them from their families, and later send them to fight in a holy war. The description of the trailer on YouTube by the creators of the films originally claimed that the film’s protagonist is a fictional composite that tells the story of some 32,000 women who have suffered the same fate. The trailer quickly went viral, with prominent Hindu nationalist activists urging their subscribers to watch the film to understand what is happening in their country. The BJP campaigned very hard on the back of the film in the southern state of Karnataka, with nearly 20 mass rallies and eight road shows. At one of the rallies, Modi himself emphatically endorsed watch the movie. He said he portrays the true face of terrorism and accused the opposition of trying to block the release of films. The film has indeed been widely criticized for its sinister air. India Fact Check Website Alt News demolished the claim that tens of thousands of Hindu women had been brainwashed and recruited. He pointed out that reports from 2021 revealed that four Indian women ended up imprisoned in Afghanistan after following their husbands to join the Islamic State in Khorasan province. The Post’s View: Bidens’ challenge is to praise India while warning Modi The West Bengal state government attempted to prevent the film from being shown. A Supreme Court justice, while lamenting that the film vilifies an Indian community, claimed the court would protect free speech and overturned the ban. The court, however, asked that the filmmakers add disclaimers to the effect that there is no authentic data to support the suggestion that the conversion figure is 32,000 or any other established figure, and that the film represents a fictional account of the events that are the subject of the film. But the damage was done. The film has grossed some $37 million worldwide, becoming the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. The Kerala Story gamebook is a refinement of what came before. Last year I wrote about The Kashmir Files, a film so vicious towards Muslims that I left the theater fearing for my safety. The Kashmir Files was also a box office hit, drawing in audiences despite covid. A interesting report on the film industry found that over 60% of the Kashmir Files audience were not regular viewers and many were drawn to it by a word-of-mouth marketing campaign with its roots in BJP messaging. Anurag Kashyap, one of India’s most famous filmmakers, told me that producers are asked to make films according to government specifications. Powerful Hindu nationalist groups like the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] are meeting with producers and telling them what films need to be made so that it can empower the government’s agenda, Kashyap said. Worse still, some filmmakers find that their films have been unceremoniously dropped by streaming platforms over the past couple of years. Dibakar Banerjee, another top director, found his film Tees, which tells the story of a Muslim family facing discrimination, shelved by Netflix. Banerjee said Netflix told him it felt it was not the right time to release the film. He assumed fear of a political backlash scared the streaming giant. In the meantime, several other films have been announced. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is a biopic about the founder Hindutva political ideology. Godhra will focus on the 2002 Gujarat train fire that killed nearly 60 Hindu pilgrims, an incident that sparked three days of anti-Muslim riots that claimed over a thousand lives (occurring as Modi was chief minister of the state). A promotional poster for Hum do Hamare Barah, a film that tackles the controversial subject of India’s population explosion, features a Muslim man, his pregnant wife in hijab and 11 children. And a teaser for a movie called 72 Hoorain (72 Virgins) promises to show the true face of Islam, with visuals of known terrorists. All of these films are likely to be released before the 2024 general election. Judging by the success of The Kerala Story, they are likely to find enthusiastic audiences and provide more ammunition for the BJP campaign. He is happy that the world notices what Modi and his party are doing in India to stoke bigotry. He should also pay attention to the means by which he influences the masses to align themselves with his intolerant view. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

