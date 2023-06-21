UK lawmakers back scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson for ‘partygate’





By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) Britain’s House of Commons on Monday resoundingly endorsed a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about holidays flouted by the lockdown in his office, a humiliating censorship that deprives the former prime minister of access for life in Parliament.

Lawmakers backed the finding that Johnson was in contempt of parliament by 354 to 7, after a debate in which many argued it was crucial to show voters that politicians are bound to follow the rules and to tell the truth.

“It’s important to show the public that there is not one rule for them and another for us,” said Conservative Party MP Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister.

Opening the five-hour debate, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt urged lawmakers to “do what they think is right”. Mordaunt, a Tory like Johnson, said she would vote to approve the Commons Privileges Committee report.

“It matters because the integrity of our institutions matters. The respect and trust given to them is important,” she said. “This has practical implications for the accountability of MPs to each other and to the members of the public they represent.”

A handful of Johnson allies have spoken out in defense of the former leader. Lawmaker Lia Nici said: ‘I fail to see where the evidence is that Boris Johnson knowingly, intentionally or recklessly misled Parliament.

But more Tories and all opposition lawmakers who spoke said they would support the report. Many conservative lawmakers were absent from the debate, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Wary of upsetting Johnson’s remaining supporters, he stayed away.

Max Blain, Sunak’s spokesman, said the prime minister had “a number of commitments”, including a meeting with the Swedish leader.

Johnson, who turned 59 on Monday, was not there either. He resigned as prime minister in September 2022, but remained a lawmaker until June 9, when he resigned after being briefed on the findings of the Privileges Committee.

Monday’s debate was the latest in the ‘partygate’ scandal over rallies at the Prime Minister’s headquarters in Downing Street and other government buildings in 2020 and 2021.

The revelation that political staffers have been hosting birthday parties, garden parties and ‘wine Fridays’ during the pandemic has sparked anger among Britons who had followed rules imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, unable to visit friends and family or even say goodbye to dying relatives in hospitals.

Labor Party lawmaker Chris Bryant said “there is visceral anger” among voters over partygate.

Memories were rekindled this week by the publication by the Sunday Mirror newspaper of a video showing staff drinking and dancing at an event at the Conservative Party headquarters in December 2020, when people from different households were banned from mixing indoors.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were reviewing footage of the event, which the BBC said was presented as a “jingle and mingle” Christmas party.

Johnson first denied that any parties had been held at the Prime Minister’s Office, then repeatedly assured lawmakers that pandemic rules and guidelines were being followed at all times. The committee concluded that these assurances were misleading and that Johnson had failed to correct the record when asked to do so.

He said Johnson “misled the House on a matter of the utmost importance to the House and to the public, and has done so repeatedly.”

The panel of four conservatives and three opposition lawmakers said Johnson compounded the offense with his attacks on the committee, which he called a “kangaroo court” engaged in a “witch hunt.”

He concluded Johnson’s actions were such a flagrant breach of the rules that they warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament, one of the longest ever imposed. A suspension of 10 days or more would have allowed his constituents to remove him from his seat in the House of Commons.

Johnson responded furiously to the report, calling its findings “deranged” and accusing its members of “protracted political assassination”.

He escaped parliamentary suspension by resigning “at least for now”, he said, hinting at a potential return. It could be difficult. Following Monday’s vote, he will be stripped of the lifetime pass to parliament buildings usually given to former lawmakers.

While some conservatives still praise Johnson as a charismatic populist who led the party to a landslide victory in 2019, others remember how his government became so wrapped up in scandal that he was kicked out by his own party less three years later.

“I’m so above Boris,” Tory lawmaker Bob Seely told the House of Commons.

Johnson’s legacy is a headache for Sunak, a fellow Conservative who took office in October with a promise to restore professionalism and integrity in government.

The Conservatives, in power since 2010, trail the main opposition Labor Party in opinion polls, with elections due by the end of 2024.

The party faces electoral tests ahead of that in four special elections for seats vacated by Johnson, two of his allies and a fourth Conservative lawmaker who resigned over sex and drug allegations.

